Missouri coronavirus cases top 5,100, as Illinois reports most deaths in single day yet

ST. LOUIS — Missouri cases of COVID-19 topped 5,100 Thursday, as Illinois officials announced 125 new deaths connected to the coronavirus, the most in a single day since the start of the outbreak.
There have now been 1,072 deaths in Illinois from COVID-19 and 25,733 confirmed cases so far, the state reported Thursday. In Missouri, state officials announced five additional deaths Thursday bringing the total to 152 deaths and 5,111 cases.
At least 141 people in the St. Louis region, including Illinois suburbs, with COVID-19 had died by Thursday afternoon.
Within the past 24 hours as of Thursday afternoon, 687 people were hospitalized in connection to COVID-19 at the St. Louis region's largest hospital networks — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital, including 179 in intensive care units and 155 patients on ventilators. Hospitalizations were down by 20 from the day before and ICU cases increased by four.
"These data are starting to show us that we're making important progress in keeping patients from needing to go to the intensive care unit," said Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis regional pandemic task force Thursday. Garza added that the need for social distancing continues and the decisions Thursday by St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page to extend stay-home orders were "undeniably the right thing to do."
Garza has said projections estimated 71,000 people in the region could catch the coronavirus by the end of April, though the majority of people will have minor symptoms and may never get tested. The projected peak of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the metro area would be around April 25, Garza said.
In both Missouri and Illinois, state counts have differed from totals provided by local health departments, often lagging behind. But the latest numbers released on the local level in the St. Louis metro area include:
St. Louis County: 1,978 cases, 63 deaths as of Wednesday. Deaths connected to the county include former Webster Groves preschool teacher Juanita Eason Graham, Judy Wilson-Griffin, a nurse at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Lisa Steelman, a paraprofessional at Rose Acres Elementary School, Jenniffer Anderson-Davis, a nurse that the Meramec Bluffs senior living community and Rev. Carl S. Smith, a North County minister and former St. Louis police officer.
St. Louis: 743 cases, 27 deaths as of Wednesday. Deaths connected to the city include Jazmond Dixon, 31, who was a biomedical services employee of the Red Cross in St. Louis and at least five nursing home residents at Life Care Center in St. Louis. The nursing home reported that at least 40 residents and 9 employees tested positive for the virus as of Friday.
St. Charles County: 426 cases, 17 deaths as of Thursday. Confirmed cases connected to the county include at least 60 residents and 12 staff at the Frontier Health & Rehabilitation nursing home. At least nine residents at the nursing home with the virus have died. There have also been at least 27 cases reported at the CenterPointe psychiatric hospital in the county.
Jefferson County: 144 cases, three deaths as of Wednesday. Six people at the Festus Manor Care Center nursing home have tested positive for the virus. Facility officials declined to say how many of those were staff or residents.
Franklin County: 88 cases, seven deaths as of Thursday. At least 34 of the positive cases are from the Grandview Healthcare Center nursing home in Washington. Six of the nursing homes' residents who were infected have died.
St. Clair County: 242 cases, 17 deaths as of Thursday. Two new deaths were announced Thursday, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 80s, both with underlying conditions.
Madison County: 149 cases, 5 deaths as of Thursday.
Monroe County: 50 cases, five deaths as of Thursday. Four of the deaths are associated with an outbreak at Garden Place Senior Living in Columbia where at least 27 residents and staff have been sickened by the virus.
Nationally, by Thursday afternoon more than 30,200 patients with the virus have died in the U.S., according to a New York Times database. Nearly 660,000 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19.
• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus
• What to do if — or when — you get coronavirus symptoms, or a positive diagnosis
• Fundraising campaigns will benefit artists, restaurant workers in St. Louis
• These library locations are offering free meals for children
• COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois: By the numbers
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.