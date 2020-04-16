Missouri coronavirus cases top 5,100, as Illinois reports most deaths in single day yet

ST. LOUIS — Missouri cases of COVID-19 topped 5,100 Thursday, as Illinois officials announced 125 new deaths connected to the coronavirus, the most in a single day since the start of the outbreak.

There have now been 1,072 deaths in Illinois from COVID-19 and 25,733 confirmed cases so far, the state reported Thursday. In Missouri, state officials announced five additional deaths Thursday bringing the total to 152 deaths and 5,111 cases.

At least 141 people in the St. Louis region, including Illinois suburbs, with COVID-19 had died by Thursday afternoon.

Within the past 24 hours as of Thursday afternoon, 687 people were hospitalized in connection to COVID-19 at the St. Louis region's largest hospital networks — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital, including 179 in intensive care units and 155 patients on ventilators. Hospitalizations were down by 20 from the day before and ICU cases increased by four.

"These data are starting to show us that we're making important progress in keeping patients from needing to go to the intensive care unit," said Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis regional pandemic task force Thursday. Garza added that the need for social distancing continues and the decisions Thursday by St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page to extend stay-home orders were "undeniably the right thing to do."