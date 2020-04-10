Missouri coronavirus death toll nears 100, as Illinois reports nearly 600 deaths

ST. LOUIS — Missouri reported 19 new deaths connected to the new coronavirus Friday, bringing the state's total to nearly 100, as Illinois deaths connected to the virus reached almost 600.

Missouri now reports 96 deaths connected to the virus, and 3,799 confirmed cases of COVID-19. In the St. Louis region, including Illinois suburbs, at least 75 people with the disease have died.

The state's deaths are four times higher than the count one week ago.

In Illinois, there were 1,465 new cases and 68 new deaths reported Friday. That brings the state's total up to 17,887 cases and 596 deaths.

Illinois deaths are 1.8 times higher than one week earlier.

In both Missouri and Illinois, some state counts have differed from totals provided by local health departments, typically lagging behind. But the latest numbers released by local officials in the St. Louis metro area include:

St. Louis County: 1,482 cases, 33 deaths. Deaths include former Webster Groves preschool teacher Juanita Eason Graham, 55 and Judy Wilson-Griffin, a nurse at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital. The county total may also include a school bus driver who drove a food distribution vehicle for McCluer North High School and Rev. Carl S. Smith, a North County minister and former St. Louis police officer.