Missouri coronavirus death toll nears 100, as Illinois reports nearly 600 deaths

ST. LOUIS — Missouri reported 19 new deaths connected to the new coronavirus Friday, bringing the state's total to nearly 100, as Illinois deaths connected to the virus reached almost 600.
Missouri now reports 96 deaths connected to the virus, and 3,799 confirmed cases of COVID-19. In the St. Louis region, including Illinois suburbs, at least 75 people with the disease have died.
The state's deaths are four times higher than the count one week ago.
In Illinois, there were 1,465 new cases and 68 new deaths reported Friday. That brings the state's total up to 17,887 cases and 596 deaths.
Illinois deaths are 1.8 times higher than one week earlier.
In both Missouri and Illinois, some state counts have differed from totals provided by local health departments, typically lagging behind. But the latest numbers released by local officials in the St. Louis metro area include:
St. Louis County: 1,482 cases, 33 deaths. Deaths include former Webster Groves preschool teacher Juanita Eason Graham, 55 and Judy Wilson-Griffin, a nurse at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital. The county total may also include a school bus driver who drove a food distribution vehicle for McCluer North High School and Rev. Carl S. Smith, a North County minister and former St. Louis police officer.
St. Louis: 565 cases, 13 deaths. Deaths include Jazmond Dixon, 31, who was a biomedical services employee of the Red Cross in St. Louis, and Dennis Wallace, a St. Louis Metro bus driver. Cases also include at least 22 nursing home residents of the the Life Care Center in St. Louis.
St. Charles County: 325 cases, 11 deaths. Cases connected to the county include at least 47 reported at the Frontier Health & Rehabilitation nursing home. At least five residents at the nursing home with COVID-19 have died. There have also been at least 27 cases reported at CenterPointe Hospital in the county.
Jefferson County: 113 cases, three deaths. The county reported the third death Friday, a woman in her 90s who had been hospitalized.
Franklin County: 71 cases, three deaths. At least 34 of the positive cases are from the Grandview Healthcare Center nursing home in Washington. Two of the nursing homes' residents who were infected have died.
St. Clair County: 156 cases, nine deaths. One new death was reported Friday, a woman in her 90s
Madison County: 107 cases, two deaths.
Monroe County: 43 cases, one death. Cases include at least 16 residents and four employees of Garden Place Senior Living in Columbia. Four other employees have also tested positive, but live in other counties. Six of the nursing home's residents have been hospitalized.
Dr. Alex Garza, head of the task force, has said that an estimated 80,000 people in the region could catch the coronavirus by the end of April.
Nationally, by Friday afternoon at least 483,600 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a New York Times database. More than 17,000 patients with the virus have died in the U.S.
The World Health Organization reported about 1.5 million cases and about 93,000 deaths worldwide Friday afternoon.
