Missouri coronavirus deaths jump to 77, as Illinois deaths top 500

ST. LOUIS — Missouri reported its largest single-day increase in coronavirus deaths so far in the outbreak Thursday, with 19 new deaths reported in the state, as Illinois deaths connected to the virus topped 500.

Missouri now reports 77 deaths connected to the virus, and 3,529 confirmed cases of COVID-19. In the St. Louis region, including Illinois suburbs, at least 62 people with the disease have died.

In Illinois, there were 1,344 new cases and 66 new deaths reported Thursday. That brings the state's total up to 16,422 cases Thursday, and 528 deaths.

“Our rate of rise is looking less and less exponential,” Illinois Gov J.B. Pritzker said Thursday, adding that it appeared the state was "bending the curve"of new cases.

In Missouri, some state counts have differed from totals provided by local health departments, typically lagging behind. But the latest numbers released by local officials in the St. Louis metro area include:

St. Louis County: 1,337 cases, 28 deaths. Deaths include former Webster Groves preschool teacher Juanita Eason Graham, 55 and Judy Wilson-Griffin, a nurse at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital. The county total may also include a school bus driver who drove a food distribution vehicle for McCluer North High. The driver died Sunday after testing positive for the virus, district officials said.