You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Missouri coronavirus deaths jump to 77, as Illinois deaths top 500
0 comments
top story

Missouri coronavirus deaths jump to 77, as Illinois deaths top 500

Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Mercy nurses working at a medical site evalution station in Kirkwood

Alisha Mattern, manager, left, works with Diana Calderon, supervisor, to hang posters Calderon's family made for them outside Mercy Urgent Care building in Kirkwood on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. There were many words of kindness and gratitude written in chalk on the building as a positive message of support drawn by Radiological Technologist Adrienne Ferrell. "They are so resilient," Mattern said of her nursing staff. Photo by Rachel Ellis. rellis@post-dispatch.com.

 Rachel Ellis

ST. LOUIS — Missouri reported its largest single-day increase in coronavirus deaths so far in the outbreak Thursday, with 19 new deaths reported in the state, as Illinois deaths connected to the virus topped 500. 

Missouri now reports 77 deaths connected to the virus, and 3,529 confirmed cases of COVID-19. In the St. Louis region, including Illinois suburbs, at least 62 people with the disease have died.

In Illinois, there were 1,344 new cases and 66 new deaths reported Thursday. That brings the state's total up to 16,422 cases Thursday, and 528 deaths. 

“Our rate of rise is looking less and less exponential,” Illinois Gov J.B. Pritzker said Thursday, adding that it appeared the state was "bending the curve"of new cases.

In Missouri, some state counts have differed from totals provided by local health departments, typically lagging behind. But the latest numbers released by local officials in the St. Louis metro area include:

St. Louis County: 1,337 cases, 28 deaths. Deaths include former Webster Groves preschool teacher Juanita Eason Graham, 55 and Judy Wilson-Griffin, a nurse at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital. The county total may also include a school bus driver who drove a food distribution vehicle for McCluer North High. The driver died Sunday after testing positive for the virus, district officials said.

St. Louis: 514 cases, 12 deaths. Deaths include Jazmond Dixon, 31, who was a biomedical services employee of the Red Cross in St. Louis, and Dennis Wallace, a St. Louis Metro bus driver. Cases also include at least 22 nursing home residents of the the Life Care Center in St. Louis.

St. Charles County: 283 cases, 10 deaths. Cases connected to the county include at least 47  reported at the Frontier Health & Rehabilitation nursing home. At least five residents at the nursing home with COVID-19 have died. There have also been at least 18 cases reported at CenterPointe Hospital in the county.

Jefferson County: 93 cases, two deaths.

Franklin County: 69 cases, three deaths. At least 34 of the positive cases are from the Grandview Healthcare Center nursing home in Washington. Two of the nursing homes' residents who were infected have died. 

St. Clair County: 144 cases, four deaths.

Madison County: 89 cases, two deaths.

Monroe County: 32 cases, one death. Cases include at least 10 residents of Garden Place Senior Living in Waterloo. Two employees have also tested positive, but live in other counties.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task force reported a daily increase of 25 more people hospitalized at area hospitals Thursday who either had confirmed cases or were under investigation for COVID-19, up to 611 people.

The number of people in intensive care decreased by 14 Thursday, to 219, and the number of people on ventilators was down by 13 to 173, according to the task force.

Dr. Alex Garza, head of the task force, has said that an estimated 80,000 people in the region could catch the coronavirus by the end of April.

Nationally, by Thursday afternoon at least 449,260 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a New York Times database. At least 16,000 patients with the virus have died in the U.S.

The World Health Organization reported about 1.4 million cases and about 85,000 deaths worldwide Thursday afternoon.

• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus

• What to do if — or when — you get coronavirus symptoms, or a positive diagnosis

• Fundraising campaigns will benefit artists, restaurant workers in St. Louis

• These library locations are offering free meals for children

• COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois: By the numbers

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports