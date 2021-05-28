Missouri courts lifting previous COVID-19 restrictions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri courts will lift all previous COVID-19 restrictions beginning June 15, according to a Friday announcement from the Supreme Court of Missouri.

The change applies to all Missouri appellate and circuit courts and is attributable to a decrease in coronavirus cases and the effectiveness and availability of vaccines, according to the announcement.

Local chief and presiding judges can still decide whether precautionary measures should be taken to ensure safety in their courtrooms and court facilities.

