Missouri COVID-19 cases jump again, as St. Louis considers pulling back reopening

Youth ages 10 to 19 “are having higher case rates now than ever before in this pandemic,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, head of the Illinois Department of Public Health, citing youth sports as a source of some outbreaks.

Pritzker said he would issue statewide orders restricting business and social gatherings if cases and hospitalizations continue to increase, saying residents should abide by the state's order requiring face masks to prevent further spread.

“There are people who view this as political...it’s not political,” Pritzker said. “This is just about caring about your community and about people you love.”

Pritzker also urged Illinoisans who work in areas with higher rates of COVID-19 infection to use caution, including Metro East residents who cross into Missouri.

"It’s very important for people who live in those areas to be aware of following mitigations that we’ve suggested in Illinois, in other words making sure you maintain your distance, wear your face covering — even if it isn’t required in the state that you’re going into," Pritzker said.

Illinois has required face coverings in public settings for anyone over the age of 2 since May 1.