Missouri COVID-19 cases near 6,000, as St. Louis-area coronavirus deaths top 200

ST. LOUIS — Missouri neared 6,000 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and Illinois reported more than 33,000 known infections, as at least 202 people in the St. Louis region with the virus have died.

Missouri health officials reported 134 additional cases of the virus and 12 new deaths Tuesday, down from the peak April 6 of 355 new cases reported in a single day.

That brings the Missouri total to 5,941 infections and 189 deaths.

Illinois officials reported 1,551 new cases Tuesday, bringing the state total to 33,059 cases, including 1,468 deaths. Most are concentrated in the Chicago area, but there were at least 36 COVID-19 deaths in the Illinois suburbs of St. Louis by Tuesday afternoon.

Tallies of positive cases, however, don't give a complete picture of infections, according to Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. Many people with the virus may never get tested, there are lags in reporting and the number of tests performed has been limited due to lack of supplies like swabs, Garza said.

Garza said tracking hospitalizations is a clearer measure of the reach of the virus in the community. On Tuesday, hospitalizations stayed mostly stable in the St. Louis region, though they have increased by about 60 percent in the last two weeks, Garza said.

He has said St. Louis has about 5,500 available hospital beds, including about 1,000 beds in intensive care units.

At St. Louis’ major hospital systems — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital — 750 patients were hospitalized Tuesday in connection to COVID-19, including 187 in intensive care units and 130 patients who needed the use of ventilators to breathe.