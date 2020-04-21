Missouri COVID-19 cases near 6,000, as St. Louis-area coronavirus deaths top 200

ST. LOUIS — Missouri neared 6,000 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and Illinois reported more than 33,000 known infections, as at least 202 people in the St. Louis region with the virus have died.
Missouri health officials reported 134 additional cases of the virus and 12 new deaths Tuesday, down from the peak April 6 of 355 new cases reported in a single day.
That brings the Missouri total to 5,941 infections and 189 deaths.
Illinois officials reported 1,551 new cases Tuesday, bringing the state total to 33,059 cases, including 1,468 deaths. Most are concentrated in the Chicago area, but there were at least 36 COVID-19 deaths in the Illinois suburbs of St. Louis by Tuesday afternoon.
Tallies of positive cases, however, don't give a complete picture of infections, according to Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. Many people with the virus may never get tested, there are lags in reporting and the number of tests performed has been limited due to lack of supplies like swabs, Garza said.
Garza said tracking hospitalizations is a clearer measure of the reach of the virus in the community. On Tuesday, hospitalizations stayed mostly stable in the St. Louis region, though they have increased by about 60 percent in the last two weeks, Garza said.
He has said St. Louis has about 5,500 available hospital beds, including about 1,000 beds in intensive care units.
At St. Louis’ major hospital systems — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital — 750 patients were hospitalized Tuesday in connection to COVID-19, including 187 in intensive care units and 130 patients who needed the use of ventilators to breathe.
Peak hospitalizations in the region are projected to be around this Saturday, according to the task force.
"We know we are still in the steep part of the curve," Garza said Tuesday, responding to reports of protests in Jefferson City pushing for the state's economy to reopen. "I very much appreciate and have empathy for people wanting to get back to normal, but we need to get through this phase and think smartly about how we can start to re-open society so that we aren't in a worse position than we are now."
Garza said if social distancing measures are lifted too quickly, a second surge of cases is possible.
Increased testing capacity will be one key to re-opening the economy, Garza said.
As of Tuesday, Illinois has tested about 155,000 people, roughly 1,223 for every 100,000 people. In Missouri, as of Monday about 55,900 people had been tested, or 928 of every 100,000 people.
In both Missouri and Illinois, state counts of the virus have differed from totals provided by local health departments, often lagging behind. But the latest numbers released on the local level in the metro area include:
St. Louis County: 2,349 cases, 89 deaths. The county reported 60 additional cases and seven new deaths Tuesday. At least half of those who have died in the county were African American, though they make up about 25 percent of the population,
St. Louis: 882 cases, 40 deaths. Deaths connected to the city include at least five nursing home residents at Life Care Center in St. Louis. About 70 percent of cases in the city are among African Americans, who make up about 47 percent of the population.
St. Charles County: 474 cases, 24 deaths. The county reported one new death Tuesday. Confirmed cases connected to the county include at least 60 residents and 12 staff at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation nursing home. At least 12 residents at the nursing home with the virus have died. There have also been at least 27 cases reported at the CenterPointe psychiatric hospital in the county.
Jefferson County: 231 cases, three deaths. At least 64 people at the Festus Manor Care Center nursing home in the county have tested positive for the virus.
Franklin County: 105 cases, 10 deaths as of Monday. At least 34 of the positive cases are from Grandview Healthcare Center nursing home in Washington. At least seven of the nursing home's residents who were infected have died.
St. Clair County: 312 cases, 19 deaths as of Sunday. The county's cases include 54 cases and one death at Memorial Care Center long-term care in Belleville and 11 cases and one death at the BRIA of Belleville nursing home.
Madison County: 216 cases, nine deaths. One of the deaths was a resident at Edwardsville Care Center nursing home where there have been two confirmed cases.
Monroe County: 59 cases, eight deaths . The county reported one new death Tuesday, a resident at Garden Place Senior Living nursing home in Columbia. Seven of the county's eight deaths have been residents of the nursing home where at least 49 people have been sickened.
Nationally, by Monday afternoon more than 39,200 patients with the virus have died in the U.S., according to a New York Times database. Nearly 793,300 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19.
