Missouri COVID-19 cases pass 7,000, as Illinois reports nearly 2,000 cases in a single day

ST. LOUIS — Missouri passed 7,000 cases of COVID-19 Monday, as Illinois reported nearly 2,000 new cases of the virus in a single day.
Missouri officials announced 174 new infections and 14 new deaths of people with the virus Monday. There were a total of 7,171 cases and 288 deaths in the state.
The seven-day average of new cases reported each day in Missouri is on a downward trend after peaking April 12, though lags in test results getting reported may impact that figure.
Testing has also increased in the state: Within the seven-day period from April 20 through Sunday, an average of 2,263 people have been tested for the virus in Missouri each day. That's up from less than 1,500 a day the week before. Illinois, which has about double the population, has been testing more than 10,000 people a day.
Illinois state officials on Monday announced 1,980 and 50 new deaths, down from the daily high of 2,724 new cases announced in a single day Friday.
The Illinois statewide total hit 45,883 cases and 1,983 deaths Monday, including at least 53 deaths in the Metro East.
In the St. Louis area, including Illinois suburbs, at least 271 people with COVID-19 had died as of Monday afternoon.
Hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 in the St. Louis area have stayed mostly stable throughout the past week, and remain far from overwhelming the healthcare system.
At St. Louis’ major hospital systems — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital —690 people diagnosed with or suspected of having the virus were receiving treatment Monday, up by 38 from the day before. Patients in intensive care units fell by 10 to 152, and 109 people with COVID-19 were using ventilators to breathe, down by six from the day before.
Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, has said St. Louis has about 5,500 available hospital beds, including about 1,000 beds in intensive care units.
Hospitalizations in the area were projected to peak last weekend, according to the task force, but Garza said Monday that he will need to monitor hospital data to see if the models were accurate.
Even if the area has passed a peak, Garza said social distancing will be needed for some time.
“If we rush to reopen without important safeguards including testing and contact tracing the virus will spread and hit us harder than it has so far," Garza said Monday.
According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Heath, hospitals in the Metro East region had 100 people in intensive care units in connection to COVID-19 as of Sunday, about 63% of the area's intensive care unit capacity.
In both Missouri and Illinois, state counts of the virus have differed from totals provided by local health departments, but the latest numbers released by local municipalities in the metro area include:
St. Louis County: 2,898 cases, 132 deaths. The county announced 97 additional cases Monday.
St. Louis: 1,037, 48 deaths. Deaths connected to the city include at least seven nursing home residents at Life Care Center in St. Louis.
St. Charles County: 512 cases, 26 deaths. Confirmed cases connected to the county include at least 60 residents and 12 staff at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation nursing home. At least 13 residents at the nursing home with the virus have died. There have also been at least 33 cases reported at the CenterPointe psychiatric hospital in the county.
Jefferson County: 266 cases, three deaths. At least 64 people at the Festus Manor Care Center nursing home in the county have tested positive for the virus.
Franklin County: 109 cases, 10 deaths. At least 34 of the cases are from Grandview Healthcare Center nursing home in Washington. At least seven of the nursing home's residents who were infected have died.
St. Clair County: 404 cases, 23 deaths. One new death was reported Monday, a woman in her 90s. The county's deaths include one death at Memorial Care Center in Belleville, one at the BRIA of Belleville nursing home and one at the Four Fountains nursing home, also in Belleville.
Madison County: 308 cases, 19 deaths. Two new deaths were reported Monday. The Madison County Health Department late Friday said it had identified clusters of COVID-19 outbreaks at three nursing homes, including one facility where at least 12 residents have died. County officials did not specify which facility had the 12 deaths. The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported there were at least 10 deaths at the Edwardsville Care Center, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center.
Monroe County: 67 cases, 10 deaths. The county reported no new deaths or cases Monday. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker noted Monday that the county has among the highest death rates in the state, but John Wagner, administrator of the county's health department, noted in a statement that most of those deaths have been connected to a single assisted living facility. Nine of the 10 deaths in the county were residents at Garden Place Senior Living nursing home in Columbia.
Nationally, by Monday afternoon nearly 50,100 patients with the virus have died in the U.S., according to a New York Times database. About 977,000 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19.
