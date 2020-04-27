Missouri COVID-19 cases pass 7,000, as Illinois reports nearly 2,000 cases in a single day

ST. LOUIS — Missouri passed 7,000 cases of COVID-19 Monday, as Illinois reported nearly 2,000 new cases of the virus in a single day.

Missouri officials announced 174 new infections and 14 new deaths of people with the virus Monday. There were a total of 7,171 cases and 288 deaths in the state.

The seven-day average of new cases reported each day in Missouri is on a downward trend after peaking April 12, though lags in test results getting reported may impact that figure.

Testing has also increased in the state: Within the seven-day period from April 20 through Sunday, an average of 2,263 people have been tested for the virus in Missouri each day. That's up from less than 1,500 a day the week before. Illinois, which has about double the population, has been testing more than 10,000 people a day.

Illinois state officials on Monday announced 1,980 and 50 new deaths, down from the daily high of 2,724 new cases announced in a single day Friday.

The Illinois statewide total hit 45,883 cases and 1,983 deaths Monday, including at least 53 deaths in the Metro East.

In the St. Louis area, including Illinois suburbs, at least 271 people with COVID-19 had died as of Monday afternoon.