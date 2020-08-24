 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri COVID-19 cases rise to nearly 76,000
0 comments

Missouri COVID-19 cases rise to nearly 76,000

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS — Missouri's COVID-19 case count rose to nearly 76,000 on Monday.

The state reported 869 new cases of COVID-19, reaching a total of 75,944, but no new deaths over the last 24 hours.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said during a briefing Monday afternoon that COVID-19 test results are now coming back, on average, after about four days, an improvement from a few weeks earlier.

People in their 20s are making up about a quarter of new cases in the city, she said, and people in their 30s are making up about 18% of the new cases.

St. Louis County continues to lead the state in COVID-19 cases by a wide margin, with nearly 18,000 in total according to the most recent data from the county health department. St. Louis County is followed by Kansas City, St. Louis, and St. Charles County, according to state data.

On Monday the St. Louis County Health Department said that a temporary morgue built in Earth City in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic is closing. The morgue was built as a temporary solution in case hospitals, morgues and funeral homes should become overwhelmed.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports