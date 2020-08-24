Missouri COVID-19 cases rise to nearly 76,000

ST. LOUIS — Missouri's COVID-19 case count rose to nearly 76,000 on Monday.

The state reported 869 new cases of COVID-19, reaching a total of 75,944, but no new deaths over the last 24 hours.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said during a briefing Monday afternoon that COVID-19 test results are now coming back, on average, after about four days, an improvement from a few weeks earlier.

People in their 20s are making up about a quarter of new cases in the city, she said, and people in their 30s are making up about 18% of the new cases.

St. Louis County continues to lead the state in COVID-19 cases by a wide margin, with nearly 18,000 in total according to the most recent data from the county health department. St. Louis County is followed by Kansas City, St. Louis, and St. Charles County, according to state data.