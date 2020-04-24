Missouri COVID-19 deaths rise 20% after reporting lag; Illinois reports biggest daily case jump

ST. LOUIS — Missouri's known COVID-19 deaths spiked 20% Friday after what state officials are calling a reporting lag. Meanwhile, Illinois reported its most new cases of the virus in a single day since the outbreak began.

Missouri officials on Friday reported 44 new deaths, more than double the state's previous single-day high. The jump was caused by a jurisdiction reporting 12 days' worth of deaths at once, Missouri state health director Dr. Randall Williams said in a news conference. Williams did not specify which jurisdiction had a delay in reporting.

Missouri also had a jump in new cases, reporting 304 new positive tests Friday for a total of 6,625 total cases and 262 deaths.

Williams said the jump in cases was also connected to a reporting lag. Technical difficulties at a large national private lab resulted in the lab reporting about a week's worth of tests to the state at once. Normally labs are required to report positives within 24 hours to the state, Williams said.

In Illinois, state officials on Friday announced 2,724 new cases of COVID-19, topping the previous daily high of 2,049 on Wednesday. There were 39,658 total cases in the state Friday and 1,795 deaths, including at least 47 deaths in the Metro East.

In the St. Louis area, including Illinois suburbs, at least 250 people with COVID-19 had died as of Friday afternoon. The death toll in St. Louis County continued to rise Friday, with the county reporting 15 new deaths from the virus for a total of 117.

Hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 rose slightly in the St. Louis region Friday.