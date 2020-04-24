Missouri COVID-19 deaths rise 20% after reporting lag; Illinois reports biggest daily case jump

ST. LOUIS — Missouri's known COVID-19 deaths spiked 20% Friday after what state officials are calling a reporting lag. Meanwhile, Illinois reported its most new cases of the virus in a single day since the outbreak began.
Missouri officials on Friday reported 44 new deaths, more than double the state's previous single-day high. The jump was caused by a jurisdiction reporting 12 days' worth of deaths at once, Missouri state health director Dr. Randall Williams said in a news conference. Williams did not specify which jurisdiction had a delay in reporting.
Missouri also had a jump in new cases, reporting 304 new positive tests Friday for a total of 6,625 total cases and 262 deaths.
Williams said the jump in cases was also connected to a reporting lag. Technical difficulties at a large national private lab resulted in the lab reporting about a week's worth of tests to the state at once. Normally labs are required to report positives within 24 hours to the state, Williams said.
In Illinois, state officials on Friday announced 2,724 new cases of COVID-19, topping the previous daily high of 2,049 on Wednesday. There were 39,658 total cases in the state Friday and 1,795 deaths, including at least 47 deaths in the Metro East.
In the St. Louis area, including Illinois suburbs, at least 250 people with COVID-19 had died as of Friday afternoon. The death toll in St. Louis County continued to rise Friday, with the county reporting 15 new deaths from the virus for a total of 117.
Hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 rose slightly in the St. Louis region Friday.
At St. Louis’ major hospital systems — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital —701 people diagnosed with or suspected of having the virus were receiving treatment, up by seven from the day before. Patients in intensive care units fell by two to 168, and 114 people with COVID-19 were using ventilators to breathe, down by 9 from the day before.
Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, has said St. Louis has about 5,500 available hospital beds, including about 1,000 beds in intensive care units. Hospitalizations in the area are projected to peak this weekend, according to the task force.
In both Missouri and Illinois, state counts of the virus have differed from totals provided by local health departments. The latest numbers released by local municipalities in the metro area include:
St. Louis County: 2,653 cases, 117 deaths. The county announced 135 additional cases and 15 new deaths Friday. Deaths reported recently in the county include Roman Catholic priest the Rev. Robert Menner. Menner, 77. He was living at the Regina Cleri retirement community in Shrewsbury where, as of Friday, there have been at least 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and several hospitalizations among about 30 residents.
St. Louis: 1,000 cases, 47 deaths. Deaths connected to the city include at least seven nursing home residents at Life Care Center in St. Louis.
St. Charles County: 512 cases, 26 deaths. Confirmed cases connected to the county include at least 60 residents and 12 staff at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation nursing home. At least 13 residents at the nursing home with the virus have died. There have also been at least 33 cases reported at the CenterPointe psychiatric hospital in the county.
Jefferson County: 249 cases, three deaths. At least 64 people at the Festus Manor Care Center nursing home in the county have tested positive for the virus.
Franklin County: 107 cases, 10 deaths. At least 34 of the cases are from Grandview Healthcare Center nursing home in Washington. At least seven of the nursing home's residents who were infected have died.
St. Clair County: 362 cases, 22 deaths. The county reported three new deaths and 20 new cases of the virus Friday. The county's numbers include at least 54 cases and one death at Memorial Care Center in Belleville, and at least 11 cases and one death at the BRIA of Belleville nursing home.
Madison County: 255 277 cases, 16 deaths. The county reported 22 new cases and two new deaths Friday. One of the county's deaths was a resident at Edwardsville Care Center nursing home where there have been at least two confirmed cases.
Monroe County: 65 cases, nine deaths. The county reported one new death Friday, a resident at Garden Place Senior Living nursing home in Columbia where at eight have died and 27 people have been sickened.
Nationally, by Thursday afternoon nearly 45,400 patients with the virus have died in the U.S., according to a New York Times database. About 885,200 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19.
• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus
• What to do if — or when — you get coronavirus symptoms, or a positive diagnosis
• Fundraising campaigns will benefit artists, restaurant workers in St. Louis
• These library locations are offering free meals for children
• COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois: By the numbers
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.