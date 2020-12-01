 Skip to main content
Missouri COVID-19 deaths top 4,000 and cases now exceed 300,000
Missouri COVID-19 deaths top 4,000 and cases now exceed 300,000

ST. LOUIS — More than 4,000 people in Missouri have died due to the coronavirus and more than 300,000 have been infected with the disease, officials reported Tuesday.

The state total includes 177 newly reported deaths, the second highest one-day toll during the pandemic, but state health officials noted the number reflects updated figures from prior months.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said comparisons between deaths and death certificates resulted in 25 previously unreported deaths being added to October's tally and another 113 deaths added from earlier in November. There have been 60 deaths in the last week, an average of nine per day, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

In all, 4,006 Missouri residents have died and 302,691 have tested positive for the virus. The state ranks 15th in the country for new cases and 13th in new deaths. 

