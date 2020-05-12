Missouri COVID-19 deaths top 500 Tuesday, Illinois sees spike of 4,014 new cases

ST. LOUIS — Though daily numbers of COVID-19 cases have recently fallen in Missouri, the state on Tuesday reported its second-most virus deaths in a single day.
Statewide, Missouri reported 88 new confirmed cases of the virus and 36 additional deaths Tuesday, second only to the 44 deaths announced April 24. Tuesday's spike in deaths was caused by a delay from an unidentified county reporting weeks' worth of data to the state, Gov. Mike Parson said during a Tuesday news conference.
The state topped both 10,000 cases and 500 deaths connected to the pandemic Tuesday, with a total of 10,006 confirmed cases and 524 deaths.
The seven-day average number of new Missouri cases fell Tuesday to 156, the lowest point since March 31.
Missouri has tested about 3,800 people a day over the past week, up from about 3,100 per day the week prior. About 121,300 patients have been tested in the state so far.
In Illinois, the state completed the most tests in a 24-hour period Tuesday, completing 29,266 tests, state health officials announced in a Tuesday news conference. So far the state has completed 471,691 tests.
Illinois officials also announced 4,014 new cases Tuesday, the most reported in a single day since the start of the outbreak.
Illinois also reported 114 additional COVID-19 deaths, the second most reported in a single day. In total, Illinois has had 83,021 confirmed cases and 3,601 COVID-19 deaths, including more than 100 deaths in the Metro East.
In the St. Louis metro area, including the Illinois suburbs, at least 549 people with COVID-19 have died.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the St. Louis area rose slightly Tuesday, but remain on an overall downward trend.
At the St. Louis area's major hospital systems — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital — 531 people diagnosed with or suspected of having the virus received treatment over the prior 24 hours Tuesday, up 39 from the day before.
Of those, 137 were in intensive care units Monday, up slightly from the lowest point since the hospitals began recording in early April, and 94 patients were using ventilators to breathe, the lowest number the hospitals have reported.
The seven-day average of hospitalizations in the region was at 543 Monday, down from the April 21 peak of 706.
In both Missouri and Illinois, state counts of the virus have differed from totals provided by local health departments, often lagging behind, but the latest numbers released by counties in the metro area include:
St. Louis County: 3,986 cases, 277 deaths. The county announced 19 additional COVID-19 deaths and 35 new cases Tuesday. At least 46 of the county's more than 140 nursing homes have outbreaks of COVID-19, according to the state. Long-term care and retirement facilities with outbreaks include StoneBridge Maryland Heights, Marymount Manor in Eureka, Anthology of Town and Country, Parc Provence in Creve Coeur and the Archdiocese of St. Louis' retirement home for priests, Regina Cleri, in Shrewsbury.
St. Louis: 1,526 cases, 90 deaths as of Monday. Missouri reports outbreaks at 12 St. Louis nursing homes. Among them is the Life Care Center in St. Louis, where at least seven residents with COVID-19 have died.
St. Charles County: 673 cases, 50 deaths as of Monday. There are nine nursing homes in the county with outbreaks, according to the state health department, including Frontier Health & Rehabilitation, where at least 18 residents with the virus have now died, and Delmar Gardens nursing home in O’Fallon, Mo., where family members told the Post-Dispatch at least three residents with COVID-19 have died.
Jefferson County: 310 cases, 12 deaths as of Monday. At least 64 people at the Festus Manor Care Center nursing home in the county have tested positive for the virus. The state reports it is one of two long-term care facility in Jefferson County with at least two cases of COVID-19.
Franklin County: 131 cases, 14 deaths. The county reported two new cases and one new death Tuesday. The additional death was a resident at Grandview Healthcare Center nursing home in Washington where at least 12 have died.
St. Clair County: 771 cases, 63 deaths. The county reported eight new cases and one new death Tuesday. More than half of the county's deaths can be attributed to outbreaks at long-term care facilities: Five at Memorial Care Center in Belleville, two at the BRIA of Belleville nursing home, 16 deaths at the Four Fountains nursing home, three death at St. Paul's Home in Belleville and eight deaths at Lebanon Care Center.
Madison County: 446 cases, 32 deaths. The county reported six new cases and one additional death Monday. The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported at least 17 deaths at the Edwardsville Care Center, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center. The Eden Village nursing home in Glen Carbon has also reported seven deaths, according to the department.
Monroe County: 83 cases, 11 deaths. The county reported two new cases Tuesday. Ten of the county's 11 deaths were residents at Garden Place Senior Living nursing home in Columbia.
Nationally by Monday afternoon, nearly 80,500 people with the virus have died in the U.S., according to a New York Times database. More than 1.3 million people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19.
