Missouri COVID-19 deaths top 500 Tuesday, Illinois sees spike of 4,014 new cases

In the St. Louis metro area, including the Illinois suburbs, at least 549 people with COVID-19 have died.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the St. Louis area rose slightly Tuesday, but remain on an overall downward trend.

At the St. Louis area's major hospital systems — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital — 531 people diagnosed with or suspected of having the virus received treatment over the prior 24 hours Tuesday, up 39 from the day before.

Of those, 137 were in intensive care units Monday, up slightly from the lowest point since the hospitals began recording in early April, and 94 patients were using ventilators to breathe, the lowest number the hospitals have reported.

The seven-day average of hospitalizations in the region was at 543 Monday, down from the April 21 peak of 706.

In both Missouri and Illinois, state counts of the virus have differed from totals provided by local health departments, often lagging behind, but the latest numbers released by counties in the metro area include: