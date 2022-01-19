Missouri COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites closing Thursday for cold weather

ST. LOUIS — Drive-thru COVID-19 testing events will be canceled Thursday due to anticipated cold weather, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Cold temperatures could be dangerous for staff outside and cause technology to malfunction, resulting in delays with specimen collection and laboratory processing, according to DHSS.

The National Weather Service predicts a high temperature of 18 degrees and a low of 7 degrees on Thursday.

People with appointments at the St. Charles Family Arena and St. Louis-area Urban League sites should receive directions about an alternative testing option.

Anyone can check the status of a COVID-19 testing site prior to attending at health.mo.gov/communitytest.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.