Missouri Gov. extends state of emergency order, says barber shops, gyms can reopen May 4

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Friday extended the state emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic until June 15 and said he would release a two-phase plan next week on guidelines for most of the state's businesses to reopen.

Parson clarified Friday that the plan would include reopening strategies for restaurants, church services, retail manufacturers and small businesses and would also address graduations, weddings and events. He said barbershops, gyms, massage therapy businesses and salons would be among the businesses allowed to reopen May 4 in the state.

“We have drastically improved the predictions for Missouri," Parson said in a Friday news conference. "And we are moving forward with our plan to reopen the state on Monday, May the 4th.”

Local leaders, however, can still decide to keep stricter measures in place. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson have each extended local stay-at-home orders indefinitely.

The governor said safety guidelines will be announced. He has not yet specified what those will be, but businesses will be in large part responsible for keeping their workers and customers safe.