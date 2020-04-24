Missouri Gov. extends state of emergency order, says restaurants, barber shops can reopen May 4

Pritzker said a 17% positive test rate is lower than the earlier average positive rate of 21%, but added it's too early to conclude whether the decrease is the result of expanded testing.

"It's a positive sign nonetheless for everyone when more people are getting tested and there is a lower ratio of positives," Pritzker said.

The state now has five drive-thru testing sites. More testing, Pritzker said, is important for the state's ability to understand when Illinoisans can get back to work. Pritzker on Thursday extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 30, with some modifications.

"In the face of this virus, testing is really key to everything else that we need to do to get Illinois moving again," he said.

In Missouri, testing has not increased as quickly with the number of people tested each day trending downward, but state health director Williams said that is not because the state does not have the capacity to test.