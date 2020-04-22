Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says most businesses will be able to open on May 4

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday most businesses would be able to reopen their doors when the state begins to loosen restrictions on movement early next month.

Until May 4, Parson said at his daily briefing, the current state stay-at-home order remained in effect. And he said Franklin County, where officials plan to loosen restrictions this weekend, is still be under the state order.

"We're working on the policy and the guidelines for that, but I will tell you almost every business in the state of Missouri will be able to open their doors," Parson said. "People will go back to work. They'll be some guidelines we'll have with that but the majority of them will be open."

He said continued social distancing would be key during the state's reopening process.

"Social distancing is going to be important," Parson said.

"Franklin County has to make some of their own decisions," Parson said, adding that county rules can be more stringent than state rules, but not less stringent.