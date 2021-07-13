Missouri governor: Health officials play COVID-19 blame game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson suggested Tuesday that some southwest Missouri health officials who are publicly discussing a marked increase in COVID-19 cases are trying to find someone to blame and want to scare people into getting vaccinated.

Health officials should try to encourage people to get vaccinated but should not resort to “trying to force people to take a vaccine or literally just scare them into taking a vaccine because we know that doesn’t work,” Parson said during a stop in Kansas City.

Springfield health officials have been warning their hospitals are being overrun by new cases fueled by the delta variant. Last week, the Mercy health system announced it would require employees at its more than 40 hospitals — including one in Springfield — to be vaccinated by late September.

“We just need to make sure that people are not scared thinking they’re doing something wrong going to a hospital. And I think the message you’re seeing out of southwest Missouri is more people just trying to blame somebody for this virus. The virus itself is to blame,” Parson said.