Missouri health department urges COVID-19 vaccinations amid Delta variant spread

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri's health department on Wednesday urged residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 amid increasing cases of the Delta variant of the virus.

The department said a rising number of people are contracting the highly transmissible variant, which was first detected in India.

"It is clear that the variant has become prevalent in communities throughout Missouri," the Department of Health and Senior Services said in a statement Wednesday evening.

The department's acting director, Robert Knodell, said DHSS is most concerned about areas in the state with low vaccination rates.

"With this variant being easier to spread and possibly causing more severe illnesses among unvaccinated people of all ages, vaccinations are the best way to stop this virus in its tracks," Knodell said in the release.

As of Wednesday, 43% of the state's population have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The state reported 857 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, its most since May 2, and two more deaths.

