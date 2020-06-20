Missouri History Museum, Soldiers Memorial and MHS research library reopen today

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri History Museum, the Missouri Historical Society Library and Research Center, and the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum will reopen to the public on Saturday, June 20, its operators announced Monday.
Reservations will be required for all three locations and hours will be reduced, and face coverings are required for staff and visitors ages 9 and up. All three venues will be open at 10 percent of visitor capacity, to comply with St. Louis public health guidelines.
The buildings closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
One-way paths and lines will be established at each venue to establish social distancing. “Essential staff has continued to report to work to take care of our three beautiful historic buildings, and our team has been hard at work developing a flexible and phased approach to reopening,” Frances Levine, president and CEO of the Missouri Historical Society, said in a statement.
She noted that the historical society employees established several digital efforts during the closure, including STL History Live events via Zoom, a Stories of the Pandemic digital archive, and the #UpliftingSTL and Historians at Home series.
“I am so proud of how the MHS team continued to share hope through history during this historic time. As we begin to welcome visitors back to experience our engaging and thought-provoking exhibits, we will continue to share the St. Louis story digitally through our website and on social media.”
The Missouri History Museum will be open Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The History Clubhouse, the museum’s attraction for children, will be closed until further notice. The shop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cafe will open July 22, allowing staff to see how visitation is for the first month.
Soldiers Memorial will be open Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The library and research center will provide research assistance by appointment only, and will be open Wednesday-Friday, 12-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
For updates and to make a reservation, visit mohistory.org.
Editor's note: This article first was published on June 1
