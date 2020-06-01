Missouri History Museum, Soldiers Memorial and MHS research library to reopen June 20

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri History Museum, the Missouri Historical Society Library and Research Center, and the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum will reopen to the public on Saturday, June 20, its operators announced Monday.

Reservations will be required for all three locations and hours will be reduced, and face coverings are required for staff and visitors ages 9 and up. All three venues will be open at 10 percent of visitor capacity, to comply with St. Louis public health guidelines.

The buildings closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

One-way paths and lines will be established at each venue to establish social distancing. “Essential staff has continued to report to work to take care of our three beautiful historic buildings, and our team has been hard at work developing a flexible and phased approach to reopening,” Frances Levine, president and CEO of the Missouri Historical Society, said in a statement.

She noted that the historical society employees established several digital efforts during the closure, including STL History Live events via Zoom, a Stories of the Pandemic digital archive, and the #UpliftingSTL and Historians at Home series.