Missouri hits 7,400 COVID-19 cases Wednesday; Illinois passes 50,000 infections

ST. LOUIS — Missouri passed 7,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, as Illinois passed 50,000 infections since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Missouri state officials on Wednesday reported 122 new confirmed cases of the virus and four additional deaths. There were 7,425 cases and 318 deaths in the state by Wednesday afternoon.

The average number of confirmed cases reported each day statewide over the past week is on a downward trend since peaking April 12 at 256.

Missouri has tested an average of 2,300 people for the virus each day over the past week, up from about 1,300 per day the week before. Illinois, which has about double the population, has been testing more than 12,000 people a day.

Illinois state officials on Wednesday announced 100 new deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 2,215. There were 50,355 confirmed cases in the state by Wednesday afternoon.

The rate of new cases in Illinois has not seen the same downward trajectory as Missouri, with the number of average daily cases continuing to rise over the last week. That may be in part due to increased testing in the state.