Missouri hits 7,400 COVID-19 cases Wednesday; Illinois passes 50,000 infections

ST. LOUIS — Missouri passed 7,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, as Illinois passed 50,000 infections since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Missouri state officials on Wednesday reported 122 new confirmed cases of the virus and four additional deaths. There were 7,425 cases and 318 deaths in the state by Wednesday afternoon.
The average number of confirmed cases reported each day statewide over the past week is on a downward trend since peaking April 12 at 256.
Missouri has tested an average of 2,300 people for the virus each day over the past week, up from about 1,300 per day the week before. Illinois, which has about double the population, has been testing more than 12,000 people a day.
Illinois state officials on Wednesday announced 100 new deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 2,215. There were 50,355 confirmed cases in the state by Wednesday afternoon.
The rate of new cases in Illinois has not seen the same downward trajectory as Missouri, with the number of average daily cases continuing to rise over the last week. That may be in part due to increased testing in the state.
In the St. Louis area, including Illinois suburbs, at least 327 people with COVID-19 had died as of Wednesday afternoon.
Hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 in the metro area have stayed mostly stable throughout the past week, and are not threatening to overwhelm the health care system.
At St. Louis’ major hospital systems — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital — 702 people diagnosed with or suspected of having the virus were receiving treatment Wednesday, up by 24 from the day before. Of those, 160 were in intensive care units and 121 people were using ventilators to breathe.
Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, has said St. Louis has about 5,500 available hospital beds, including about 1,000 beds in intensive care units.
In both Missouri and Illinois, state counts of the virus have differed from totals provided by local health departments, often lagging behind, but the latest numbers released by local municipalities in the metro area include:
St. Louis County: 3,060 cases, 159 deaths. The county announced 95 additional cases and two additional deaths Wednesday.
St. Louis: 1,104, 59 deaths. Deaths connected to the city include at least seven nursing home residents at Life Care Center in St. Louis.
St. Charles County: 596 cases, 34 deaths. The county reported nine new cases and no additional deaths Wednesday. Confirmed cases connected to the county include at least 60 residents and 12 staff at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation nursing home. At least 15 residents at the nursing home with the virus have died.
Jefferson County: 273 cases, four deaths. At least 64 people at the Festus Manor Care Center nursing home in the county have tested positive for the virus.
Franklin County: 112 cases, 13 deaths. At least 34 of the cases are from Grandview Healthcare Center nursing home in Washington. At least 11 of the nursing home's residents who were infected have died.
St. Clair County: 454 cases, 30 deaths. There were 26 new cases and three additional deaths reported Monday. The county's tally includes 20 deaths attributed to nursing homes: Five at Memorial Care Center in Belleville, two at the BRIA of Belleville nursing home and six at the Four Fountains nursing home and one death at Lebanon Care Center.
Madison County: 330 cases, 19 deaths. The county reported seven new cases Wednesday. The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported there were at least 10 deaths at the Edwardsville Care Center, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center.
Monroe County: 68 cases, 10 deaths. Nine of the 10 deaths in the county were residents at Garden Place Senior Living nursing home in Columbia.
Nationally by Wednesday afternoon, more than 60,400 people with the virus have died in the U.S., according to a New York Times database. More than 1 million people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19.
