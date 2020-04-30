Missouri hits 7,500 COVID-19 cases Thursday; Illinois has second highest single-day jump in cases

There have been a total of 52,918 known cases and 2,355 deaths statewide in Illinois by Thursday.

In the St. Louis area, including Illinois suburbs, at least 342 people with COVID-19 had died as of Thursday afternoon. The largest increases in deaths in the region Thursday were St. Clair County, which added seven deaths, and Jefferson County, which more than doubled its death toll by adding five.

Hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 in the metro area have stayed mostly stable throughout the past week.

Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said Thursday that the flattening of hospitalizations indicate the area has slowes infection rates.

“We’re cautiously optimistic that we will continue down this curve,” Garza said during a Thursday briefing, adding: "This gives us confidence then that we can now start planning for reopening the economy and loosening some of the social restrictions."

At St. Louis’ major hospital systems — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital — 685 people diagnosed with or suspected of having the virus were receiving treatment Thursday, down by 17 from the day before. Of those, 164 were in intensive care units and 117 people were using ventilators to breathe.