Missouri, Illinois COVID-19 case counts continue to rise

ST. LOUIS — New daily coronavirus caseloads are on a steady climb in both Missouri and Illinois.

Illinois reported 2,529 new cases on Saturday, the highest total in about two weeks. The state tallied less than 1,000 new cases every day for much of June, after it got hammered by the virus in April and May.

Missouri reported 1,387 new cases on Saturday, ending a week of daily totals between 1,100 and 1,800, one of the highest weekly counts since the start of the pandemic.

COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois: By the numbers These maps and charts show the spread of COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois.

Hospitalizations and deaths are remaining relatively low and stable in Illinois: Daily hospital counts have hovered at about 1,500 per day since the end of June, after peaking at more than 5,000 in late April. Deaths, meanwhile, rarely rise above 35 a day now, far fewer than the peaks nearing 200 in May.

Missouri hospitalizations and deaths, however, are beginning to creep back to — and even pass — April and May levels. Daily hospital counts, for instance, hit 1,004 on Wednesday, surpassing daily totals in May, which never crested 1,000. And Missouri's 7-day rolling average of daily deaths hit 21.4 earlier this month, surpassing the peak, of 21, in May.

Illinois reported 25 new deaths on Saturday; Missouri, 13.

Case counts rose by 47 in St. Louis, 173 in St. Louis County and 85 in St. Charles County. The three-county Metro East collectively added 118 cases.