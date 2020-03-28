Missouri, Illinois report big increases in coronavirus cases; Illinois now has 47 deaths

ST. LOUIS — The number of coronavirus cases continues to climb in the region, as both Illinois and Missouri reported significant increases in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19.

The number of confirmed cases in Missouri jumped by 168, or 25%, to 838, the Department of Health and Senior Services reported Saturday afternoon. More than 10,750 people have been tested in the state, DHSS says.

Ten people have died from COVID-19 in Missouri, including a person in St. Charles County, reported late Friday by the St. Charles County Health Department. No other information about the St. Charles County patient was released.

In Illinois, the number of confirmed cases is now 3,491, an increase of 465, or 15%, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Saturday.

Illinois deaths jumped by 13 to 47, including an infant, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in his daily press briefing.

More than 24,400 people have been tested in Illinois.

Meanwhile on Saturday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced that the state health lab will now test health care workers and first responders who have symptoms and have had close contact with a suspected coronavirus patient.

The lab results are typically available within a day, while commercial lab results can take a week or more, the state said.

