Missouri, Illinois report record increases in COVID-19 cases

“The virus is hitting us harder now than it ever has,” Dr. Alex Garza, with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said Friday.

On Saturday, the task force reported the seven-day average number of hospital admissions rose from 73 to 78, a record. The average was 35 a month ago. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 rose from 522 on Friday to 529 — more than double the number from early October.

Hospitals in the St. Louis region were at 83% capacity of available staffed beds on Saturday, an improvement from Friday, when it was 90%. The hospitals also reported 84% capacity of available staffed beds in the intensive care units, an improvement from Friday, when it was 91%.

The task force reports data from hospitals in the BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s systems.

St. Clair County on Saturday recorded its highest one-day increase since the start of the pandemic, said Bryan Whitaker, assistant director of the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.