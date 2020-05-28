You are the owner of this article.
Missouri keeping social distancing rules in place through June 15
Wapelhorst Aquatic Facility

The Wapelhorst Aquatic Facility in St. Charles will open to St. Charles residents, Saturday, May 23. Until further notice, and to maintain recommended social distancing guidelines, the 800-person capacity facility will operate at 25 percent. Only 200 people will be allowed in the facility at one time. Signs directing pool guests to practice safe social distancing, seen Friday, May 22, 2020, have been placed around the pool area. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday said he would extend the state's current health order through June 15 as the state continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order, in effect since May 4, was scheduled to expire Monday. It followed a stay-at-home order in effect for most of April. 

The current order, which the governor said was "phase one" of the state's reopening plan, says individuals, when leaving their homes, "should at all times practice social distancing."

"We are extending phase one not because Missouri has taken a step back, but because we want to make sure we are fully prepared for phase two," Parson said at a daily news conference.

Parson said viral videos of large crowds at the Lake of the Ozarks during Memorial Day weekend didn't affect his decision to extend the order.

The order allowed restaurants to offer dine-in services so long as they followed social distancing recommendations.

Under the order, retailers, including grocery stores, are allowed to fill locations to 25% of the business’ building occupancy limit if the facility is less than 10,000 square feet. Retail locations larger than that can only allow 10% of their occupancy limit, according to the plan.

The social distancing requirements “do not apply to individuals performing job duties that require contact with other people closer than 6 feet,” according to the governor’s office.

