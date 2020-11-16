Missouri lawmakers were to meet on COVID. But outbreak after retreat forces postponement

Rowden's announcement followed a GOP retreat last week in Branson, which Parson attended Wednesday morning. His staff posted pictures of a maskless Parson speaking to a mostly maskless Senate GOP caucus during an indoor meeting.

Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, told the Post-Dispatch on Saturday that "I don't know that anybody that was there had any symptoms of COVID, so, but I would say, you know, there's potentially somebody that was there that might have it now."

Sen. Ed Emery, R-Lamar, told the Post-Dispatch on Saturday that his chief of staff had tested positive "a few days ago."

"He hasn't said anything to me about knowing where he might've gotten it," Emery said. "He's doing fine. Says he's fatigued.

"But other than that, I think he's doing well," Emery said. Asked if his aide was at the retreat in Branson, Emery said, "no he would not have been, because I wasn't there."

Schatz said the retreat occurred last Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Big Cedar Lodge in Branson.