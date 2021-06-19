 Skip to main content
Missouri leads nation in COVID cases per 100,000 residents
Hot spots in northwest and southwest Missouri have bumped the state into the unenviable position of reporting the most COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to data from the New York Times.

New coronavirus cases have plummeted since vaccinations became widely available, but in Missouri, cases have spiked 52% over the past week, according to the report. 

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a news release Wednesday saying the dangerous Delta variant has become prevalent throughout the state.

Missouri had 10 new COVID cases per 100,000 residents in the past week, a notch above Wyoming and Utah and far ahead of the national average of three, according to the Times.

Three Missouri counties also made the top 10 list of counties: Polk, near Springfield, had 51 cases per 100,000 residents; Linn and Livingston, in the north-central part of the state, had 48 and 42, respectively.

About 38% of Missourians have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

