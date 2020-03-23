Missouri man who licked items at Walmart for coronavirus video taken into custody

WARRENTON — Police in Warren County have taken into custody a man accused of posting a video on social media of himself on licking a row of merchandise at a Walmart while asking: "Who's scared of coronavirus?"

In the video, it appears the man licks a row of deodorant at a Walmart about an hour west of St. Louis.

The Warrenton Police Department said in a statement Monday that the man was taken into custody and charges were pending through the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. It was not immediately clear Monday what kind of charges police applied for against the man.

"We have received numerous reports about the video from locals, nearby residents, as well as people from the Netherlands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom," the statement from the department said. "We take these complaints very seriously and would like to thank all of those who reported the video so the issue could be addressed."

The video comes as people across the country have been advised to repeatedly wash their hands, limit touching their faces and distance themselves from others to slow the spread of the new coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.

We're presenting free coronavirus coverage to all our readers. Please consider a subscription to help us to continue this type of reporting. $3 for 3 months

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.

Sign up try again Error: Please try again later Thanks! *



