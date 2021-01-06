Missouri, on the hunt for the coronavirus, tests community wastewater facilities

The sewershed surveillance project is currently testing 59 community wastewater facilities weekly and has tested more than 2,000 samples to date, generating enough data to provide meaningful statistics for interpretation. These findings currently indicate sewershed testing best correlates with human case data with a 4 to 6 day lag, meaning this may be an early indication of increasing trends of COVID cases.

The data also shows that a 40% increase in sewershed viral load over a week, or two consecutive weeks of 25% increases or greater, is followed by at least a 25% increase in measured human cases about 70% of the time. This level of agreement is evident even given the variability across sewersheds in wastewater flow rates, chemical matrices, industrial activities, population changes, rates of human COVID-19 testing and other factors.

The sewershed surveillance team developed a storymap to display these results. The storymap contains an interactive map displaying sewershed trends and identifying those found to have a significant increase in the viral particles measured. The interactive map also identifies sewersheds with little to no change in the trend but remain elevated.