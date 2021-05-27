Missouri ordering fewer doses of COVID-19 vaccine

ST. LOUIS — With demand for COVID-19 vaccines slowing, and health care providers having stocked up, Missouri is only ordering a fraction of the doses available each week from the federal government.

Other states, including Wisconsin, Iowa, Kansas, Illinois, Connecticut, North Carolina, and Washington, have also scaled back vaccine orders, the Associated Press reported earlier this month.

This week Missouri received just 2,670 doses.

Last week, vaccinators across the state requested 19,620 doses, and, the week prior, 13,830.

At the peak of vaccinations in Missouri, in mid-April, state health care providers ordered almost 136,000 doses one week.

Lisa Cox, spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Senior Services, said in an email that the state could have ordered up to 103,000 doses this week.

Cox noted that health care providers have doses on hand from previous shipments, and the data does not include some federal programs that also bring vaccine into the state.

On average, 15,300 doses have been administered statewide each day over the past week, according to DHSS data. That is down from a peak seven-day average of 50,000 vaccinations in mid-April.

