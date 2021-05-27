Missouri ordering fewer doses of COVID-19 vaccine

ST. LOUIS — With demand for COVID-19 vaccines slowing, and health care providers having stocked up, Missouri is only ordering a fraction of the doses available each week from the federal government.
Other states, including Wisconsin, Iowa, Kansas, Illinois, Connecticut, North Carolina, and Washington, have also scaled back vaccine orders, the Associated Press reported earlier this month.
This week Missouri received just 2,670 doses.
Last week, vaccinators across the state requested 19,620 doses, and, the week prior, 13,830.
At the peak of vaccinations in Missouri, in mid-April, state health care providers ordered almost 136,000 doses one week.
Lisa Cox, spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Senior Services, said in an email that the state could have ordered up to 103,000 doses this week.
Cox noted that health care providers have doses on hand from previous shipments, and the data does not include some federal programs that also bring vaccine into the state.
On average, 15,300 doses have been administered statewide each day over the past week, according to DHSS data. That is down from a peak seven-day average of 50,000 vaccinations in mid-April.
COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois: By the numbers
NOTE: On Saturday, April 17, 2021, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) noted on its dashboard that it discovered a database error that was causing individuals with both a positive PCR and antigen result to be counted as both a probable and confirmed case. This correction removed 11,454 cases that were counted twice in previous probable antigen cases, according the notation.
NOTE: Beginning Monday, March 8, 2021, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) began posting county-level data showing "probable" COVID-19 cases detected by antigen testing. Using the historical data from the DHSS dashboard, we reconfigured this graph to include that number in the total.
NOTE: Missouri updated its data dashboard on Sept. 28. 2020, to delete duplicate cases. This resulted in a decrease of total cases which caused the daily count to reflect a negative number.
Note from St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force regarding the numbers for July 20: There was a delay in reporting some test results leading to the increase in reported hospital admissions.
Note from Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Note: Due to an abrupt change in data measures and the reporting platform issued by the White House on Monday, July 13, and effective Wednesday, July 15, Missouri Hospital Association (MHA) and the State of Missouri were unable to access hospitalization data during the transition. .