Missouri pharmacists 'fill in gaps' in vaccine distribution

“There are many pharmacies in St. Louis that have done unique outreach programs,” said Geronsin, while also praising the efforts of Newell’s group.

Some pharmacists started even before being allotted vaccine.

Abe Funk, owner of John’s Pharmacy, with five locations in southeast Missouri and one near Springfield, said he started by helping out at mass vaccination events. “We wanted to be involved. We wanted to help. And we knew that we couldn’t get vaccine,” Funk said.

When possible, he used leftover doses to vaccinate others, even if it was just one vial.

Funk said he is targeting rural and underserved areas where no one is going. “They want everybody to go to the hospital but that doesn’t work if you’re homebound,” he said. He has gone to food pantries, and churches, and was even coordinating a trip to St. Louis County for an event.

Local pharmacies often manage the mental health care needs of customers, driving to give them medicine and calling to make sure they’re taking it. They’re now also trying to get those customers vaccinated, Funk said.