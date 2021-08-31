 Skip to main content
Missouri records 157 new COVID deaths, bringing the statewide total to 10,610
ST. LOUIS — Missouri has recorded 157 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 10,610.

The toll includes 137 deaths which were had not been previously reported to the state by another entity, including 123 in August, 12 in July and one each in the months of January and May. 

The state’s death rate remains among the 10 worst in the nation.

According to Missouri’s COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases (PCR test) rose by 2,644 to 630,067, while probable cases (antigen test) rose by 681 to 127,598

Of the 2,146 people with COVID in Missouri hospitals, 639 are in intensive case and 391 of those are on ventilators to help with breathing. Less than 20% of staffed in-patient beds are available in Missouri hospitals; 16% of ICU beds are available.

Although the number of Missourians in the hospital with COVID-19 is three times the number hospitalized at the start of June, it is down from 2,463 hospitalizations on Aug. 19. In southwest Missouri, one of the nation’s hot spots earlier this summer, has seen a decline from 628 hospitalized patients on July 29 to 431.

One area is surging with illnesses. Southeast Missouri had 10 hospitalized virus patients on July 1. That number was at 140 Tuesday. Three counties in the region — Scott, New Madrid and Mississippi counties — have Missouri's highest seven-day rates of new cases.

All but 13 of the state’s 114 counties and the city of St. Louis are considered at “extremely high risk” for COVID-19, in part, because of low vaccination rates, the New York Times reports.

Still, the number of cases continues to decline, down an average of 14% over the past 14 days. And hospitalizations are down 3% in the same period.

The Department of Health and Senior Services reports only confirmed COVID deaths, so its totals tend to be lower than other sources that include information provided by local public health departments. The state assigns deaths on the date they occurred, not when they were reported, meaning the total for earlier months may be adjusted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Updated at noon.

