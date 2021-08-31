Missouri records 157 new COVID deaths

ST. LOUIS — Missouri has recorded 157 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 10,610.
The toll includes 137 deaths which were had not been previously reported to the state by another entity, including 123 in August, 12 in July and one each in the months of January and May.
According to Missouri’s COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases (PCR test) rose by 2,644 to 630,067, while probable cases (antigen test) rose by 681 to 127,598
Of the 2,146 people with COVID in Missouri hospitals, 639 are in intensive case and 391 of those are on ventilators to help with breathing. Less than 20% of staffed in-patient beds are available in Missouri hospitals; 16% of ICU beds are available.
All but 13 of the state’s 114 counties and the city of St. Louis are considered at “extremely high risk” for COVID-19, in part, because of low vaccination rates, the New York Times reports.
Still, the number of cases continues to decline, down an average of 14% over the past 14 days. And hospitalizations are down 3% in the same period.
The Department of Health and Senior Services reports only confirmed COVID deaths, so its totals tend to be lower than other sources that include information provided by local public health departments. The state assigns deaths on the date they occurred, not when they were reported, meaning the total for earlier months may be adjusted.
COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois: By the numbers
NOTE: On Saturday, April 17, 2021, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) noted on its dashboard that it discovered a database error that was causing individuals with both a positive PCR and antigen result to be counted as both a probable and confirmed case. This correction removed 11,454 cases that were counted twice in previous probable antigen cases, according the notation.
NOTE: Beginning Monday, March 8, 2021, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) began posting county-level data showing "probable" COVID-19 cases detected by antigen testing. Using the historical data from the DHSS dashboard, we reconfigured this graph to include that number in the total.
NOTE: Missouri updated its data dashboard on Sept. 28. 2020, to delete duplicate cases. This resulted in a decrease of total cases which caused the daily count to reflect a negative number.
NOTE: On Saturday, April 17, 2021, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) noted on its dashboard that it discovered a database error that was causing individuals with both a positive PCR and antigen result to be counted as both a probable and confirmed case. This correction removed 11,454 cases that were counted twice in previous probable antigen cases, according the notation.
NOTE: Beginning Monday, March 8, 2021, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) began posting county-level data showing “probable” COVID-19 cases detected by antigen testing. Using historical data from the DHSS dashboard, we reconfigured this graph to include that number.
Note from St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force regarding the numbers for July 20: There was a delay in reporting some test results leading to the increase in reported hospital admissions.
Editor's note: This chart has been adjusted to reflect suspected and confirmed cases in hospitalized patients in early June. Previous updates only had confirmed case numbers.
Note from Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Note: Due to an abrupt change in data measures and the reporting platform issued by the White House on Monday, July 13, and effective Wednesday, July 15, Missouri Hospital Association (MHA) and the State of Missouri were unable to access hospitalization data during the transition. .