Missouri records 157 new COVID deaths
ST. LOUIS — Missouri has recorded 157 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 10,610.

The toll includes 137 deaths which were had not been previously reported to the state by another entity, including 123 in August, 12 in July and one each in the months of January and May. 

According to Missouri’s COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases (PCR test) rose by 2,644 to 630,067, while probable cases (antigen test) rose by 681 to 127,598

Of the 2,146 people with COVID in Missouri hospitals, 639 are in intensive case and 391 of those are on ventilators to help with breathing. Less than 20% of staffed in-patient beds are available in Missouri hospitals; 16% of ICU beds are available.

All but 13 of the state’s 114 counties and the city of St. Louis are considered at “extremely high risk” for COVID-19, in part, because of low vaccination rates, the New York Times reports.

Still, the number of cases continues to decline, down an average of 14% over the past 14 days. And hospitalizations are down 3% in the same period.

The Department of Health and Senior Services reports only confirmed COVID deaths, so its totals tend to be lower than other sources that include information provided by local public health departments. The state assigns deaths on the date they occurred, not when they were reported, meaning the total for earlier months may be adjusted.

