Missouri Rep. Sara Walsh’s husband dies after contracting COVID-19

ASHLAND, Mo. — A Missouri state lawmaker who is running for Congress has announced that her husband has died after the couple was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Republican State Rep. Sara Walsh, of Ashland, thanked everyone who had prayed for her husband, Steve Walsh, in announcing Thursday in a tweet that he had died. He was 63.

Sara Walsh, who is running for U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s 4th congressional district seat, said over the weekend that she had recovered and was out of quarantine. Neither she nor her husband, who served as Hartzler’s press secretary, had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Walsh said previously that she did not get the vaccine because it has not been fully approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration and she was concerned about risk factors, although research has shown it is safe.

KRCG-TV reported that she also said she had friends who had negative reactions to the vaccine and she was not concerned about being vaccinated because she had been healthy since the pandemic began.

She said in earlier tweets that her husband was “very sick and is in the hospital" and described him as her “sweet love and my best friend in the whole world."