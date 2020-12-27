Missouri reports 1,451 new COVID-19 infections, three deaths

Missouri on Sunday reported more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths even as the pace of the coronavirus' spread continued a gradual decrease from record highs in November.

Missouri recorded 1,451 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the total number of people in the state infected by the virus to 382,094, according to the Department of Health and Services.

The state also reported three deaths, bringing the total number of people killed by COVID-19 in Missouri to 5,312.

Overall, new daily COVID-19 infections in Missouri continued to decline Sunday from a record high in late November. The seven-day moving average of people newly infected each day was 2,415 as of Sunday, down from 2,504 a day earlier.

But more people are being infected by COVID-19 each day in Missouri than at any time before November. The average Sunday remained roughly ten times as high as in April, and was higher than a peak average July 30 of 1,590, at a time when a rapid rise in cases set daily records.

Statewide, at least 2,656 people were hospitalized Christmas Eve for COVID-19, according to DHSS.