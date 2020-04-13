Missouri reports 114 coronavirus deaths, as Illinois death toll nears 800

ST. LOUIS — Missouri state health officials reported four new coronavirus deaths Monday for a total of 114, as Illinois' death toll from the disease neared 800.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Missouri rose to 114 Monday from 39 deaths one week earlier. There were at least 4,388 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Monday, about a 60 percent increase from the week before.

In the St. Louis region, including Illinois suburbs, at least 96 people with the disease have died, according to local health departments.

In Illinois, there were 1,173 new cases and 74 new deaths reported Monday, bringing the state's total up to 22,025 cases and 794 total deaths connected to the pandemic.

There were about 1.5 times more COVID-19 deaths in the state compared with the week before.

In both Missouri and Illinois, state counts have differed from totals provided by local health departments,often lagging behind. But the latest numbers released on the local level in the St. Louis metro area include:

St. Louis County: 1,687 cases, 42 deaths as of Sunday. Deaths connected to the county include former Webster Groves preschool teacher Juanita Eason Graham, Judy Wilson-Griffin, a nurse at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Lisa Steelman, a paraprofessional at Rose Acres Elementary School and Rev. Carl S. Smith, a North County minister and former St. Louis police officer.