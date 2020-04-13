Missouri reports 114 coronavirus deaths, as Illinois death toll nears 800

ST. LOUIS — Missouri state health officials reported four new coronavirus deaths Monday for a total of 114, as Illinois' death toll from the disease neared 800.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Missouri rose to 114 Monday from 39 deaths one week earlier. There were at least 4,388 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Monday, about a 60 percent increase from the week before.
In the St. Louis region, including Illinois suburbs, at least 96 people with the disease have died, according to local health departments.
In Illinois, there were 1,173 new cases and 74 new deaths reported Monday, bringing the state's total up to 22,025 cases and 794 total deaths connected to the pandemic.
There were about 1.5 times more COVID-19 deaths in the state compared with the week before.
In both Missouri and Illinois, state counts have differed from totals provided by local health departments,often lagging behind. But the latest numbers released on the local level in the St. Louis metro area include:
St. Louis County: 1,687 cases, 42 deaths as of Sunday. Deaths connected to the county include former Webster Groves preschool teacher Juanita Eason Graham, Judy Wilson-Griffin, a nurse at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Lisa Steelman, a paraprofessional at Rose Acres Elementary School and Rev. Carl S. Smith, a North County minister and former St. Louis police officer.
St. Louis: 698 cases, 19 deaths as of Sunday. Deaths connected to the city include Jazmond Dixon, 31, who was a biomedical services employee of the Red Cross in St. Louis, Dennis Wallace, a St. Louis Metro bus driver and at least five nursing home residents at Life Care Center in St. Louis. The nursing home reported that at least 40 residents and 9 employees tested positive for the virus as of Friday.
St. Charles County: 384 cases, 14 deaths as of Monday. Confirmed cases connected to the county include at least 50 residents and 10 staff at the Frontier Health & Rehabilitation nursing home. At least six residents at the nursing home with the virus have died. There have also been at least 27 cases reported at the CenterPointe psychiatric hospital in the county.
Jefferson County: 134 cases, three deaths as of Monday. Six people at the Festus Manor Care Center nursing home have tested positive for the virus. Facility officials declined to say how many of those were staff or residents.
Franklin County: 85 cases, three deaths as of Monday. At least 34 of the positive cases are from the Grandview Healthcare Center nursing home in Washington. Two of the nursing homes' residents who were infected have died.
St. Clair County: 193 cases, 10 deaths as of Monday. One new death was reported in the county Monday, a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions, according to the county.
Madison County: 120 cases, two deaths as of Monday.
Monroe County: 46 cases, three deaths as of Monday. Two new deaths were announced Monday, both associated with an outbreak at Garden Place Senior Living in Columbia where at least 16 residents and eight employees have been sickened by the virus.
Dr. Alex Garza, head of the task force, has said that an estimated 80,000 people in the region could catch the coronavirus by the end of April.
Nationally, by Monday afternoon more than 23,000 patients with the virus have died in the U.S., according to a New York Times database. At least 571,694 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19.
