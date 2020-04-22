Missouri reports 19 new COVID-19 deaths, Illinois hits largest single-day increase in cases

ST. LOUIS — Missouri reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, matching the largest single-day increase since the start of the outbreak, as Illinois also reported its largest daily uptick in coronavirus cases.
By Wednesday, at least 208 people with COVID-19 have died in Missouri, most of which were in the St. Louis area. The state added about 200 cases cases Wednesday for a total of 6,137 infections.
In Illinois, the state reported 2,049 new cases Wednesday, topping the previous single-day high of 1,842 cases. Illinois now has 35,108 known infections and 1,565 deaths, including 40 in the Metro East.
In the St. Louis area, including Illinois suburbs, at least 215 people with COVID-19 have died.
Hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 dipped in the St. Louis region Wednesday, according to Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
At St. Louis’ major hospital systems — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital — 685 patients were hospitalized Wednesday in connection to COVID-19, down 65 from the previous day. Of those patients, 185 were in intensive care units and 133 needed the use of ventilators to breathe, about the same as the day before.
Garza has said St. Louis has about 5,500 available hospital beds, including about 1,000 beds in intensive care units. He continues to stress Wednesday that people in the region need to continue social distancing measures as infections in the area are projected to reach a peak this weekend.
"I think most people would agree that's hardly a time to relax or let our guard down," Graza said his daily briefing. "Actually the initial crest creates probably the greatest risk for people in the region, and that risk will be there a little bit longer after the crest has passed."
In both Missouri and Illinois, state counts of the virus have differed from totals provided by local health departments, often lagging behind. But the latest numbers released on the local level in the metro area include:
St. Louis County: 2,417 cases, 96 deaths. The county reported 68 additional cases and seven new deaths Wednesday.
St. Louis: 924 cases, 42 deaths as of Tuesday. Deaths connected to the city include at least five nursing home residents at Life Care Center in St. Louis.
St. Charles County: 474 cases, 24 deaths. Confirmed cases connected to the county include at least 60 residents and 12 staff at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation nursing home. At least 12 residents at the nursing home with the virus have died. There have also been at least 27 cases reported at the CenterPointe psychiatric hospital in the county.
Jefferson County: 231 cases, three deaths. At least 64 people at the Festus Manor Care Center nursing home in the county have tested positive for the virus.
Franklin County: 105 cases, 10 deaths. At least 34 of the positive cases are from Grandview Healthcare Center nursing home in Washington. At least seven of the nursing home's residents who were infected have died.
St. Clair County: 327 cases, 19 deaths. The county's cases include 54 cases and one death at Memorial Care Center long-term care in Belleville and 11 cases and one death at the BRIA of Belleville nursing home.
Madison County: 231 cases, 13 deaths. The county reported four new deaths Wednesday. One of the county's deaths was a resident at Edwardsville Care Center nursing home where there have been two confirmed cases.
Monroe County: 61 cases, eight deaths. Seven of the county's deaths were residents at Garden Place Senior Living nursing home in Columbia where at least 49 people have been sickened.
Testing in Illinois has outpaced Missouri in recent days, with Illinois testing 32,408 people between Thursday and Tuesday, while Missouri tested 6,415 people in the same time frame.
As of Wednesday, Illinois has tested about 164,300 people, roughly 1,297 for every 100,000 people. In Missouri, as of Tuesday about 58,00 people had been tested, or 944 out of every 100,000 people.
Nationally, by Monday afternoon nearly 41,200 patients with the virus have died in the U.S., according to a New York Times database. About 816,000 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19.
• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus
• What to do if — or when — you get coronavirus symptoms, or a positive diagnosis
• Fundraising campaigns will benefit artists, restaurant workers in St. Louis
• These library locations are offering free meals for children
• COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois: By the numbers
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.