Missouri reports 19 new COVID-19 deaths, Illinois hits largest single-day increase in cases

ST. LOUIS — Missouri reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, matching the largest single-day increase since the start of the outbreak, as Illinois also reported its largest daily uptick in coronavirus cases.

By Wednesday, at least 208 people with COVID-19 have died in Missouri, most of which were in the St. Louis area. The state added about 200 cases cases Wednesday for a total of 6,137 infections.

In Illinois, the state reported 2,049 new cases Wednesday, topping the previous single-day high of 1,842 cases. Illinois now has 35,108 known infections and 1,565 deaths, including 40 in the Metro East.

In the St. Louis area, including Illinois suburbs, at least 215 people with COVID-19 have died.

Hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 dipped in the St. Louis region Wednesday, according to Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

At St. Louis’ major hospital systems — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital — 685 patients were hospitalized Wednesday in connection to COVID-19, down 65 from the previous day. Of those patients, 185 were in intensive care units and 133 needed the use of ventilators to breathe, about the same as the day before.

Garza has said St. Louis has about 5,500 available hospital beds, including about 1,000 beds in intensive care units. He continues to stress Wednesday that people in the region need to continue social distancing measures as infections in the area are projected to reach a peak this weekend.