Missouri reports big jump in daily coronavirus cases, reaching numbers seen in early February

The Missouri health department on Thursday reported a huge jump in coronavirus cases — 1,232 — a number not seen regularly since early February.

The average daily number of new cases has been on the rise since the start of June, going from about 400 to nearly 700 a day, driven by the presence of the more infectious and dangerous Delta variant and dismal vaccination rates. Thursday’s jump moves the daily average to 759.

Neighboring Illinois, with a higher vaccination rate and twice the population, is averaging 222 cases a day.

Missouri remains in the top spot on the New York Times list of states with the most cases per capita in the past seven days — 11 per 100,000 people, compared to the national average of 3 per 100,000.