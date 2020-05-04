Missouri reports largest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases, Illinois adds 46 deaths Monday

ST. LOUIS — Missouri reported its largest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases Monday. The jump was caused, in part, by continued mass testing of workers at a meat processing plant about an hour north of Kansas City.
Illinois, meanwhile, reported its lowest daily deaths toll in two weeks.
Missouri reported 386 new cases Monday, topping the previous single-day high of 355 on April 5. There have been 8,754 cases and 358 deaths reported statewide since the state of the outbreak.
Monday's spike can be attributed to mass testing of employees, including asymptomatic people, at the Triumph Foods pork processing plant in St. Joseph, Mo., along with other surges in testing at long-term care facilities and other locations, state health director Dr. Randall Williams said Monday.
More than 2,300 workers at the plant have been tested. By Sunday, more than 400 employees tested positive for COVID-19, including 373 who were showing no symptoms.
The average number of confirmed daily cases in Missouri has been on an upward trend for the past four days, but it is still down from its mid-April peak. The state has averaged 198 new cases a day over the past week, down from the April 12 peak of 256.
Missouri has tested an average of about 2,800 people a day over the past week, up from about 2,100 per day the week before.
State health director Williams said Monday that the state has the capacity to test far more — saying that current capacity is 60,000 tests per week in Missouri.
Illinois, which has about double the population, has tested more than three times as many people as Missouri.
Illinois on Monday reported 2,341 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 deaths — its lowest death toll since April 19. The state has had 63,840 cases and 2,662 deaths since the start of the outbreak.
During his daily press briefing, Gov. J.B. Pritzker noted Monday that COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped 4% in the state over the last week.
In the St. Louis metro area, hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 have plateaued over the last few weeks.
But new admissions related to COVID-19 are trending down, said Dr. Alex Garza head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force Monday.
On April 9, the region's major hospital systems — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital — were averaging 59 COVID-19 hospital admissions per day. That average was down to 43 Monday.
"We're really hopeful of this trend line," Garza said Monday.
At the hospitals, there were 653 people diagnosed with or suspected of having the virus were receiving treatment Monday, down by seven from the day before. Of those, 164 were in intensive care units and 110 people were using ventilators to breathe.
Those numbers are far from overwhelming the local health care system. The hospitals have about 5,500 available beds, including about 1,000 beds in intensive care units, according to the task force.
Across the St. Louis area, including Illinois suburbs, at least 398 people with COVID-19 have died.
In both Missouri and Illinois, state counts of the virus have differed from totals provided by local health departments, often lagging behind, but the latest numbers released by local municipalities in the metro area include:
St. Louis County: 3,521 cases, 177 deaths. The county announced 88 new cases and no additional deaths Monday. At least 46 out of the county's more than 140 nursing homes have outbreaks of COVID-19, according to the state.
St. Louis: 1,304 cases, 70 deaths. The state reports outbreaks at 12 St. Louis area nursing homes. Among them is the Life Care Center in St. Louis, where at least seven residents with COVID-19 have died.
St. Charles County: 623 cases, 42 deaths. The county reported one new death Monday. There are nine nursing homes with outbreaks in the county, according to the state health department, including Frontier Health & Rehabilitation where at least 17 residents with the virus have died and the Delmar Gardens nursing home in O’Fallon, Mo, where family members told the Post-Dispatch at least one person with COVID-19 has died.
Jefferson County: 285 cases, 10 deaths. At least 64 people at the Festus Manor Care Center nursing home in the county have tested positive for the virus. The state reports that that is the only long term care facility in the county with at least two cases of COVID-19.
Franklin County: 123 cases, 13 deaths. The county reported one new cases and no additional deaths Monday. At least 11 of the county's 13 deaths were residents at the Grandview Healthcare Center nursing home in Washington.
St. Clair County: 570 cases, 49 deaths. There were 20 new cases and two additional deaths reported Monday. The county's tally includes 21 deaths attributed to congregate care facilities: Five at Memorial Care Center in Belleville, two at the BRIA of Belleville nursing home, 12 deaths at the Four Fountains nursing home and four deaths at Lebanon Care Center.
Madison County: 369 cases, 26 deaths. The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported there were at least 15 deaths at the Edwardsville Care Center, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center. The Eden Village nursing home in Glen Carbon has also reported on death, according to the department.
Monroe County: 74 cases, 11 deaths. Ten of the county's 11 deaths were residents at Garden Place Senior Living nursing home in Columbia.
Nationally by Monday afternoon, more than 68,300 people with the virus have died in the U.S., according to a New York Times database. More than 1.1 million people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19.
• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.