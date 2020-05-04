Missouri reports largest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases, Illinois adds 46 deaths Monday

State health director Williams said Monday that the state has the capacity to test far more — saying that current capacity is 60,000 tests per week in Missouri.

Illinois, which has about double the population, has tested more than three times as many people as Missouri.

Illinois on Monday reported 2,341 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 deaths — its lowest death toll since April 19. The state has had 63,840 cases and 2,662 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

During his daily press briefing, Gov. J.B. Pritzker noted Monday that COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped 4% in the state over the last week.

In the St. Louis metro area, hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 have plateaued over the last few weeks.

But new admissions related to COVID-19 are trending down, said Dr. Alex Garza head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force Monday.

On April 9, the region's major hospital systems — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital — were averaging 59 COVID-19 hospital admissions per day. That average was down to 43 Monday.

"We're really hopeful of this trend line," Garza said Monday.