Missouri reports more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases as infections continue steep climb

ST. LOUIS — The average number of people infected by COVID-19 each day continued to climb Sunday to nearly double the average as of three weeks ago, according to state records.
Missouri on Sunday reported 4,131 people newly infected by COVID-19 in single day — a decrease from a record 4,559 new infections reported Saturday, the fourth day in a row that Missouri reported record infections.
But the increase Sunday brought the average number of people infected daily by COVID-19 in Missouri to 3,380 a day.
The rolling-seven day average of people infected daily by COVID-19 was 1,789 as of Oct. 24, the last date Missouri reported a dip in the rolling-seven day average.
Missouri on Sunday also reported 3 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s death toll from the virus to 3,153.
At least 209,197 people in Missouri have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
The increase represents a steep climb in COVID-19 infections at a rate that hasn't been seen since July, when Missouri set record COVID-19 numbers several days in a row.
This is a developing report. Check back for updates including COVID-19 reports from Illinois and the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
These maps and charts show the spread of COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois.
Health officials say they’re forced to prioritize, and they’re also dealing with people who are less willing to share personal information.
St. Charles County officials promise change, voters incensed after COVID-positive judge works Election Day
"We learn from every election and make changes based on what worked, didn't work and what can be improved upon."
Post-Dispatch reporter, editor among group testing possible coronavirus vaccine
As of Friday, hospitals in the St. Louis region were at 90% capacity and in some intensive care units, already over capacity.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.