Missouri reports more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases as infections continue steep climb
ST. LOUIS — The average number of people infected by COVID-19 each day continued to climb Sunday to nearly double the average as of three weeks ago, according to state records. 

Missouri on Sunday reported 4,131 people newly infected by COVID-19 in single day — a decrease from a record 4,559 new infections reported Saturday, the fourth day in a row that Missouri reported record infections. 

But the increase Sunday brought the average number of people infected daily by COVID-19 in Missouri to 3,380 a day. 

The rolling-seven day average of people infected daily by COVID-19 was 1,789 as of Oct. 24, the last date Missouri reported a dip in the rolling-seven day average.

Missouri on Sunday also reported 3 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s death toll from the virus to 3,153. 

At least 209,197 people in Missouri have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The increase represents a steep climb in COVID-19 infections at a rate that hasn't been seen since July, when Missouri set record COVID-19 numbers several days in a row. 

This is a developing report. Check back for updates including COVID-19 reports from Illinois and the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. 

