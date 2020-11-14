Missouri reports more than 6,300 new COVID cases, a record

ST. LOUIS — On the day after St. Louis area health care leaders strongly urged Gov. Mike Parson to take bolder action to stop the spread of COVID-19, Missouri reported its biggest one-day increase in cases.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website on Saturday, Missouri now has 235,722 positive cases, an increase of 6,346. And the death toll rose by 14, to 3,373.
The seven-day average of new cases reached 3,996.
Hospitalizations across the state also hit a record of 2,523 on Friday, an increase of about 23% in one week.
Missouri is now seeing 28,000 new cases per week, or an average of 4,000 new cases per day, DHSS said Saturday in a news release. During the previous week, the rate was 2,800 new cases per day.
In a statement, Dr. Randall Williams, DHSS director, urged Missourians to continue to “physically distance, wear masks, use hand sanitizer and avoid congregating indoors when possible, even during the holidays.”
Meanwhile, Illinois reported 11,028 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 562,985. The number of deaths rose by 166 — the third-highest one-day increase — to 10,670, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported on its website Saturday. Hospitalizations rose to 5,415, a record.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, citing the spike in cases, on Friday announced he was extending several coronavirus-related executive orders for another 30 days, including an extension of a moratorium on evictions.
On Friday, representatives of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, citing the swift rise in hospitalizations because of COVID, and concern that there won’t be enough beds available if people continue getting sick at the current rate, called on Parson to take steps to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including imposing a statewide mask mandate.
Parson, who has resisted calls for a mask mandate, responded to the St. Louis plea Friday by reiterating his support for “local control” and urging Missourians to “take personal responsibility.”
Missouri is one of 15 states — all led by Republican governors — that have no statewide mask mandate. But in the face of rising infections, the resistance is fading — most recently, in North Dakota, where Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican, ordered a statewide mask mandate and imposed several business restrictions late Friday.
St. Louis County, the state’s largest, reported 805 new cases Saturday, bringing the total to 40,359. Two COVID-related deaths brought the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 914.
While St. Louis County accounts for the largest number of cases in Missouri, rural counties are where the virus appears to be spreading fastest. Perry County currently has the highest infection rate in the state; its northern neighbor, Ste. Genevieve, is fifth-highest.
This story will be updated.
Editor’s note: Illinois’ one-day death toll was corrected.
These maps and charts show the spread of COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois.
National Guard administers COVID-19 tests in St. Charles
