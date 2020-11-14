Missouri reports more than 6,300 new COVID cases, a record

ST. LOUIS — On the day after St. Louis area health care leaders strongly urged Gov. Mike Parson to take bolder action to stop the spread of COVID-19, Missouri reported its biggest one-day increase in cases.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website on Saturday, Missouri now has 235,722 positive cases, an increase of 6,346. And the death toll rose by 14, to 3,373.

The seven-day average of new cases reached 3,996.

Hospitalizations across the state also hit a record of 2,523 on Friday, an increase of about 23% in one week.

Missouri is now seeing 28,000 new cases per week, or an average of 4,000 new cases per day, DHSS said Saturday in a news release. During the previous week, the rate was 2,800 new cases per day.

In a statement, Dr. Randall Williams, DHSS director, urged Missourians to continue to “physically distance, wear masks, use hand sanitizer and avoid congregating indoors when possible, even during the holidays.”