Missouri reports one-day increase of more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases

ST. LOUIS — Missouri set a new one-day record for new COVID-19 cases, reporting an increase of more than 5,000 on Saturday.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said there have been a total of 144,230 confirmed cases since the outbreak started. That represents a one-day increase of 5,066 cases.
The state also recorded a total of 2,422 deaths, representing 27 additional deaths.
Data from the state shows that 1,313 people were hospitalized as of Friday, the second-most for any single day. The record of 1,352 hospitalizations was Wednesday. The rise in hospitalizations is occurring largely in Missouri’s rural communities.
In past week, the biggest numbers of cases have come from St. Louis County, Greene County, Kansas City, St. Charles County and Jackson County, according to state data. But, on a per capita basis, several rural counties are showing large outbreaks, including Barton County in southwest Missouri and Shannon County in south central Missouri.
Barton County and New Madrid County also are showing the highest positivity rates — the percentage of infected people among those tested. New Madrid County is in the rural southeastern corner of the state known as the Bootheel.
St. Louis County, the state’s biggest county, reported 197 new cases, bringing the cumulative totals to 26,134. One additional death brought the county’s total to 828.
Also on Saturday, Illinois authorities reported 2,905 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths.
That brings Illinois' total number cases since the start of the pandemic to 316,423 and 8,975 deaths.
Out of all tests performed in Illinois during the last seven days, 4% have been confirmed positive. A week ago, the state reported a test positivity rate of 3.4%.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday listed 26 counties in the state at a warning level for the virus due to an increase in cases. The warning does not trigger any policy changes but is intended to help residents and local officials make decisions.
The total is down slightly from a week earlier, when 28 counties were at a warning level.
