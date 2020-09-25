 Skip to main content
Missouri reports record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations
Missouri reports record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

Coronavirus testing site open in Chesterfield

Mercy nurses head out to direct cars into a coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The drive-thru testing center will open to patients daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — Missouri once again reported a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations Friday, and the second-highest daily case count ever.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported that there were 1,068 patients in hospitals statewide with presumed or confirmed COVID-19, the highest number on record. The data lags three days, and not every hospital reports every day.

The state's daily case count of 1,987 was tied for the second-highest ever. Missouri has now seen 120,298 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. There were also 42 more deaths reported over the last 24 hours.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force released new data Friday, showing hospitalization rates by county. Previously, the task force data has always been reported for the entire region.

Franklin and Jefferson counties saw the highest rates of COVID-19 hospital admissions in the region, with 14 and 13 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents between Sept. 17 and Sept. 23.

The city of St. Louis saw four hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, and St. Louis County saw eight.

Concerned about COVID-19?

