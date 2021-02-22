Missouri Republicans resurrect push for voter ID law

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s top election official believes the state’s recent elections have been devoid of fraud, but his fellow Republicans aren’t stopping their push to require voters to present a photo ID when they go to the polls.

Under a proposal that won preliminary approval in the House on Monday, only people with photo IDs would be allowed to cast a regular ballot. People without a photo ID would instead cast a provisional ballot that would be counted only if their signature on it matches the one on their voter registration file.

The measure, sponsored by Rep. John Simmons, R-Washington, needs one additional vote in the lower chamber before moving to the Senate for further debate.

It comes in response to a decision last year by the Missouri Supreme Court that “eviscerated” a 2016 ID law requiring a photo ID at the polls. The court’s opinion called the statutory language “misleading and contradictory.”