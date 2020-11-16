Missouri Restaurant Association announces plan to join lawsuit over county executive's restrictions

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The Missouri Restaurant Association announced Monday it plans to join a local restaurant in a lawsuit against restrictions implemented by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page amid rising numbers of COVID-19 in the region and across the country.

The organization, representing the interests of more than 1,000 restaurants across the state, with its largest concentration in St. Louis, will be represented by attorney James N. Foster, of McMahon Berger law firm, according to association CEO Bob Bonney.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bars and restaurants will be closed to indoor dining, according to a public health order signed by Page. Customers can still dine outside or take home prepared food and cocktails.