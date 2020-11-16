Missouri Restaurant Association announces plan to join lawsuit over county executive's restrictions

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The Missouri Restaurant Association announced Monday it plans to join a local restaurant in a lawsuit against restrictions implemented by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page amid rising numbers of COVID-19 in the region and across the country.
The organization, representing the interests of more than 1,000 restaurants across the state, with its largest concentration in St. Louis, will be represented by attorney James N. Foster, of McMahon Berger law firm, according to association CEO Bob Bonney.
Starting at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bars and restaurants will be closed to indoor dining, according to a public health order signed by Page. Customers can still dine outside or take home prepared food and cocktails.
Bartolino’s, an Italian, family-owned restaurant, initially announced it would file a lawsuit over Page's restriction, calling it an "overreach."
Restaurants in the county have closed and reopened in phases, at the authority of Page and the health department, since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.
The county's rolling, seven-day average of new cases per day was 749 on Monday, according to data from the St. Louis County Health Department. The county has reported a total of 917 coronavirus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.