Missouri resumes free COVID-19 testing events in counties seeing biggest increase in cases

JEFFERSON CITY — The state’s health department resumes free community COVID-19 testing this month in counties seeing some of the biggest increases in cases.

Events will take place between Sept. 14 and 23 in eight counties: Boone, Nodaway, Ralls, St. Charles, Madison, Perry, Jefferson and St. Francois. Additional events are expected to be scheduled throughout the coming week, health officials said.

Missouri residency is the only requirement. Individuals do not have to live in the county in which they are tested, and they do not have to be experiencing symptoms. Tests are free and will involve a self-administered nasal swab.

Missourians can register for the events at health.mo.gov/communitytest or by calling the Missouri COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411. Translation services are available.