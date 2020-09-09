Missouri resumes free COVID-19 testing events in counties seeing biggest increase in cases

JEFFERSON CITY — The state’s health department resumes free community COVID-19 testing this month in counties seeing some of the biggest increases in cases.
Events will take place between Sept. 14 and 23 in eight counties: Boone, Nodaway, Ralls, St. Charles, Madison, Perry, Jefferson and St. Francois. Additional events are expected to be scheduled throughout the coming week, health officials said.
Missouri residency is the only requirement. Individuals do not have to live in the county in which they are tested, and they do not have to be experiencing symptoms. Tests are free and will involve a self-administered nasal swab.
Missourians can register for the events at health.mo.gov/communitytest or by calling the Missouri COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411. Translation services are available.
More than 50 counties participated in community testing events from April through July before they went on hiatus. High demand for tests was causing long wait times for results — a week or more. Waits now average two to four days.
“We have found these testing events have been greatly appreciated in the communities, and we are thankful that through the governor’s initiative, we have developed the testing capacity to organize these user-friendly events throughout Missouri,” stated Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, in a news release.
The community-based testing will be operated by the state health department using CARES Act funding, along with help from Missouri National Guard and local public health agencies.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.