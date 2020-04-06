Missouri’s disaster medical team receives 900 applications. State wants even more.

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said Monday the state had received 900 applications from medical professionals seeking to join a Disaster Medical Assistance Team that will provide backup during the state's COVID-19 response.
Sandra Karsten, director of the state's Department of Public Safety, said the state would work "expeditiously" to hire personnel for current medical needs.
But she said the state is still looking for more applicants — and emphasized that the positions were paid.
"I … invite others with professional medical licenses in these areas like medicine, nursing, allied health, dentistry and biomedicine, to consider joining this effort," she said.
"Based on the models we're seeing for COVID in Missouri, we will need additional personnel to assist at medical facilities, including the alternate care sites that we're currently making ready," Karsten said.
Parson's office said Saturday the state was looking for medical personnel to join the response team, even if they are a "health care student or graduate, are a retiree of the health care workforce, or have a recently expired professional registration."
The Department of Health and Senior Services reported 355 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday afternoon, for a total of 2,722 confirmed cases. The state also reported 39 deaths.
