Missouri scales back National Guard involvement in COVID-19 vaccination events

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday announced the state has begun scaling back the National Guard's involvement in COVID-19 mass vaccination events.

The move comes as demand for COVID-19 vaccines has decreased significantly in recent weeks.

The seven-day average for daily coronavirus vaccines administered in Missouri peaked on April 11 at 54,507 per day. The seven-day average has steadily decreased since then, reaching 21,251 on Tuesday.

About 38% of Missourians have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, and about 30% have been fully vaccinated.

“We are in a far different situation today than we were just a couple months ago. In the beginning, vaccine demand far outweighed vaccine supply. Now, we are seeing the reverse of that, and the need for large scale vaccination events has lessened,” Parson said in a news release in which he also thanked National Guard members for helping with vaccine distribution.

In all, state-supported vaccination teams have administered more than 382,000 vaccine doses, according to the news release. That represents about 10% of all doses administered in Missouri.