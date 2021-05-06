Missouri scales back National Guard involvement in COVID-19 vaccination events

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday announced the state has begun scaling back the National Guard's involvement in COVID-19 mass vaccination events.
The move comes as demand for COVID-19 vaccines has decreased significantly in recent weeks.
The seven-day average for daily coronavirus vaccines administered in Missouri peaked on April 11 at 54,507 per day. The seven-day average has steadily decreased since then, reaching 21,251 on Tuesday.
About 38% of Missourians have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, and about 30% have been fully vaccinated.
“We are in a far different situation today than we were just a couple months ago. In the beginning, vaccine demand far outweighed vaccine supply. Now, we are seeing the reverse of that, and the need for large scale vaccination events has lessened,” Parson said in a news release in which he also thanked National Guard members for helping with vaccine distribution.
In all, state-supported vaccination teams have administered more than 382,000 vaccine doses, according to the news release. That represents about 10% of all doses administered in Missouri.
Missouri National Guard members are expected to be totally withdrawn from the vaccination process by June 1, according to Thursday's news release. Parson first announced the National Guard's activation on Jan. 21.
National Guard members will continue to work on targeting certain populations in St. Louis and Kansas City, according to the release. Guard members will also continue to assist in staffing the state health department's COVID-19 hotline.
For more information, visit Mostopscovid.com or call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411. Residents can also user vaccinefinder.org to find vaccinators in their area.