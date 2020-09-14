Missouri sees another day of elevated COVID-19 hospitalizations, two days after logging highest number on record

ST. LOUIS — State data show two record-high days of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past week.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported that 1,010 patients, in total, were in hospitals with confirmed or presumed COVID-19 on Friday, the most recent data available. On Wednesday, there were 1,040 patients.

The numbers recorded for Wednesday and Friday were the highest statewide since the beginning of the pandemic, with two caveats: Hospitalization data is not available for July 13 through July 24, and not every hospital reports every day.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 24 new hospital admissions Monday and a seven-day moving average of 34.

The city of St. Louis reported 16 new cases, reaching a total of 6,624.

Missouri reported 1,332 new cases of COVID-19, reaching a total of 104,079 and nine more deaths over the last 24 hours.

Illinois reported 1,373 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, reaching a total of 262,744, and five more deaths.

COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois: By the numbers These maps and charts show the spread of COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.