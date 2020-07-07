Missouri sets record for most COVID-19 cases reported in single day

Statewide, the average of new daily cases has continued to rise with more testing and new areas reporting outbreaks, including several counties in southwest Missouri.

The Missouri state health department highlighted Tuesday that the state's COVID-19 positivity rate, or the percentage of tests for active cases of the disease that come back positive, dropped slightly from the end of last month to 5.4% on Tuesday, despite the daily uptick in case numbers. The U.S. positivity rate is around 7.8%, up from 4.4% in mid-June, according to a Johns Hopkins University analysis.

The 7-day average of COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Missouri is up, risng from 565 last week to 704. That figure is still down from the peak in early May of 927, according to data from the state health department.

Hospitalizations at the major St. Louis area hospitals are also rising, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, which includes St. Luke's Hospital, BJC Healthcare, Mercy and SSM Health.

The 7-day average of hospitalizations for both suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases at the hospitals increased to 265 Tuesday, up from 229 the week before, according to the task force.