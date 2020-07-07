Missouri sets record for most COVID-19 cases reported in single day

ST. LOUIS — Missouri on Tuesday reported by far the largest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, a development state officials attribute in part to delays in data entry caused by the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
The state reported 773 new cases Tuesday, 220 more than the previous record of 553 on June 25.
"Today’s increase is partially due to decreased staffing for data entry over the holiday weekend and delays in receiving data reports from labs," according to a statement from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Lisa Cox, a spokesman for the department, said the state also expects higher than normal case numbers tomorrow caused by the delay. Reporting delays from labs and counties have been cited several times before by the state as reasons for fluctuating case and death counts.
Missouri also reported 14 additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the state total to 24,629 confirmed cases and 1,042 COVID-19 deaths so far in the pandemic.
Statewide, the average of new daily cases has continued to rise with more testing and new areas reporting outbreaks, including several counties in southwest Missouri.
The Missouri state health department highlighted Tuesday that the state's COVID-19 positivity rate, or the percentage of tests for active cases of the disease that come back positive, dropped slightly from the end of last month to 5.4% on Tuesday, despite the daily uptick in case numbers. The U.S. positivity rate is around 7.8%, up from 4.4% in mid-June, according to a Johns Hopkins University analysis.
The 7-day average of COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Missouri is up, risng from 565 last week to 704. That figure is still down from the peak in early May of 927, according to data from the state health department.
Hospitalizations at the major St. Louis area hospitals are also rising, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, which includes St. Luke's Hospital, BJC Healthcare, Mercy and SSM Health.
The 7-day average of hospitalizations for both suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases at the hospitals increased to 265 Tuesday, up from 229 the week before, according to the task force.
That figure is still well below the peak of more than 700 in late April.
The task force commander, Dr. Alex Garza, said Monday that data indicates there has been increased transmission of the virus in the St. Louis area recently.
The numbers also show a higher percentage of young people are testing positive around St. Louis, Garza said.
Garza reiterated that to slow the spread measures including social distancing and wearing a mask are still needed.
"Its up to all of us to prevent the spread," Garza said. "No one of us can do this alone."
These maps and charts show the spread of COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois.
